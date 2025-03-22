scriptSaurabh and Muskan: Childhood bond, runaway romance, and a tragic end | Saurabh and Muskan: Childhood bond, runaway romance, and a tragic end | Latest News | Patrika News
Saurabh and Muskan: Childhood bond, runaway romance, and a tragic end

Saurabh Muskan Love Story: Saurabh Rajput and Muskaan Rastogi knew each other since childhood. They eloped and got married at the age of 18. Let’s find out when and where they first met.

MeerutMar 22, 2025 / 10:38 am

Patrika Desk

Saurabh Murder Case: The much-discussed Saurabh murder case in Meerut is making headlines. His wife, Muskaan, along with her lover, Sahil, murdered him. Meanwhile, another shocking truth about Muskaan and Saurabh’s relationship has emerged. According to Muskaan’s mother, their love story began when they were just 11-12 years old.

How did Saurabh and Muskaan first meet?

According to media reports, Muskaan’s mother revealed that their love story started in childhood. Muskaan’s grandfather worked as an astrologer in Brahmpuri. Saurabh’s family lived in Brahmpuri, and his mother had great faith in astrology. She often visited Muskaan’s grandfather’s house to have horoscopes read, and she would take Saurabh along. Muskaan lived with her grandfather at that time. This is when their friendship began, which gradually blossomed into love.
According to media reports, Muskaan’s mother stated that both Muskaan and Saurabh wanted to marry at a young age. After turning 18, they decided to get married. When they told their families, both families strongly opposed the idea and tried to dissuade them. Despite this, they remained firm in their decision to marry.

Muskaan eloped with Saurabh

Muskaan’s mother revealed that Muskaan had previously eloped with Saurabh. One afternoon, Muskaan ran away from home, and for two days, there was no trace of her. Later, it was discovered that she had eloped with Saurabh. After two days, with the help of the police, they were brought back home. Later, Muskaan and Saurabh eloped again but returned home.

Married at the age of 18

Muskaan’s mother said that they got married at the age of 18. One morning at 5 am, Muskaan ran away with Saurabh. Later, it was discovered that they had married. Following this, Saurabh’s family disowned him. From then on, the couple lived separately in a rented house.

