Saurabh and Muskan: Childhood bond, runaway romance, and a tragic end

How did Saurabh and Muskaan first meet? According to media reports, Muskaan’s mother revealed that their love story started in childhood. Muskaan’s grandfather worked as an astrologer in Brahmpuri. Saurabh’s family lived in Brahmpuri, and his mother had great faith in astrology. She often visited Muskaan’s grandfather’s house to have horoscopes read, and she would take Saurabh along. Muskaan lived with her grandfather at that time. This is when their friendship began, which gradually blossomed into love.

According to media reports, Muskaan’s mother stated that both Muskaan and Saurabh wanted to marry at a young age. After turning 18, they decided to get married. When they told their families, both families strongly opposed the idea and tried to dissuade them. Despite this, they remained firm in their decision to marry.

Muskaan eloped with Saurabh Muskaan’s mother revealed that Muskaan had previously eloped with Saurabh. One afternoon, Muskaan ran away from home, and for two days, there was no trace of her. Later, it was discovered that she had eloped with Saurabh. After two days, with the help of the police, they were brought back home. Later, Muskaan and Saurabh eloped again but returned home.