Silver frames demand soars during Ramzan in Lucknow

Preparations in the Jewellery Market Vinod Maheshwari, the convenor of the All India Jewellers and Goldsmiths Federation, Uttar Pradesh, and the general secretary of the Sarafa Association, informed that special preparations are underway in the jewellery markets in view of Ramzan and the upcoming Eid. A significant increase in the demand for silver frames and 24-carat polished items is being witnessed. Shopkeepers are introducing these products with new and attractive designs to meet customer needs.

Silver Frames: Symbol of Purity and Holiness Silver is considered a sacred metal, symbolizing purity and holiness. During Ramzan, silver frames are presented as a special gift, further deepening the spiritual atmosphere. These frames often incorporate Islamic art, verses from the Quran, or religious imagery, making the home environment sacred and peaceful. Silver is considered a sacred metal, symbolizing purity and holiness. During Ramzan, silver frames are presented as a special gift, further deepening the spiritual atmosphere. These frames often incorporate Islamic art, verses from the Quran, or religious imagery, making the home environment sacred and peaceful.

24-Carat Polished Items: A Blend of High Quality and Attraction 24-carat polished silver items are of the highest quality, reflecting their purity and brilliance. Their features are as follows:

High Quality: 24-carat polished silver reflects the highest quality, symbolizing its purity and sanctity.

24-carat polished silver reflects the highest quality, symbolizing its purity and sanctity. Attractive Designs: These items include unique and attractive designs, making them suitable for gifting.

These items include unique and attractive designs, making them suitable for gifting. Long-lasting Durability: With high-quality polishing, these products retain their shine and beauty for a long time. Availability and Price in the Market During Ramzan, the availability of silver frames and 24-carat polished items increases in the markets. Their prices vary depending on the design, weight, and craftsmanship. For example, a simple silver frame can start at ₹2,000 and go up to ₹10,000 or more for intricate designs. The prices of 24-carat polished items are also determined according to their purity and weight. During Ramzan, the availability of silver frames and 24-carat polished items increases in the markets. Their prices vary depending on the design, weight, and craftsmanship. For example, a simple silver frame can start at ₹2,000 and go up to ₹10,000 or more for intricate designs. The prices of 24-carat polished items are also determined according to their purity and weight.