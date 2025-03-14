Silver frames demand soars during Ramzan in Lucknow
Lucknow Ramadan Mubarak: Preparations for Eid are in full swing during the holy month of Ramadan. The demand for silver frames and 24-carat polished items has increased in the jewellery market. According to Vinod Maheshwari (विनोद माहेश्वरी), the Uttar Pradesh convenor of the All India Jewellers and Goldsmiths Federation, these special gift items enhance the festive fervour.
ईद के लिए सर्राफा बाजार की तैयारियां: चांदी के फ्रेम और 24 कैरेट पॉलिश आइटम्स की बढ़ती मांग
Happy Ramzan: The holy month of Ramzan is a time of spirituality and self-reflection for the Muslim community. During this period, along with fasting, prayer, and charitable acts, special preparations are also made for the festival of Eid. In the tradition of gift-giving, silver frames and 24-carat polished items hold special significance, further enhancing the festive atmosphere.
Preparations in the Jewellery Market
Vinod Maheshwari, the convenor of the All India Jewellers and Goldsmiths Federation, Uttar Pradesh, and the general secretary of the Sarafa Association, informed that special preparations are underway in the jewellery markets in view of Ramzan and the upcoming Eid. A significant increase in the demand for silver frames and 24-carat polished items is being witnessed. Shopkeepers are introducing these products with new and attractive designs to meet customer needs.
Silver Frames: Symbol of Purity and Holiness
Silver is considered a sacred metal, symbolizing purity and holiness. During Ramzan, silver frames are presented as a special gift, further deepening the spiritual atmosphere. These frames often incorporate Islamic art, verses from the Quran, or religious imagery, making the home environment sacred and peaceful.
24-Carat Polished Items: A Blend of High Quality and Attraction
24-carat polished silver items are of the highest quality, reflecting their purity and brilliance. Their features are as follows:
High Quality: 24-carat polished silver reflects the highest quality, symbolizing its purity and sanctity.
Attractive Designs: These items include unique and attractive designs, making them suitable for gifting.
Long-lasting Durability: With high-quality polishing, these products retain their shine and beauty for a long time.
Availability and Price in the Market
During Ramzan, the availability of silver frames and 24-carat polished items increases in the markets. Their prices vary depending on the design, weight, and craftsmanship. For example, a simple silver frame can start at ₹2,000 and go up to ₹10,000 or more for intricate designs. The prices of 24-carat polished items are also determined according to their purity and weight.
Tips for Consumers
Buy from certified sellers: To ensure high quality and purity, buy only from reliable and certified sellers.
Obtain a certificate of purity: When buying silver frames or 24-carat polished items, be sure to get a certificate of purity.
Pay attention to design and craftsmanship: Choose products with attractive designs and excellent craftsmanship for gifting.
The tradition of gifting silver frames and 24-carat polished items during Ramzan and Eid is not only a symbol of purity and holiness but also enhances the joy and enthusiasm of the festival. The increasing demand for these products in the jewellery markets is proof that people value their traditions and cultural values.