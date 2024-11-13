scriptSix-Lane Ganga Expressway to Transform Fate of 75 Villages in Varanasi | Six-Lane Ganga Expressway to Transform Fate of 75 Villages in Varanasi | Latest News | Patrika News
The Ganga Expressway will change the fate of 75 villages in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The 350 km long 6-lane expressway will be very beneficial for the people.

VaranasiNov 13, 2024

The Ganga Expressway is being built at a rapid pace in Uttar Pradesh. The target has been set to complete this project by February 2025. The second phase of the Ganga Expressway, which is under construction from Meerut to Prayagraj, is being expanded to Varanasi and Ghazipur and then to Ballia. This approximately 350 km long expressway will be six lanes. The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority has completed the survey of the second phase. As a result, 75 villages in Pindra and Sadar tehsils of Varanasi have been marked.
The expressway will pass through these areas
The Ganga Expressway will pass through Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Ghazipur, and will finally reach Ballia. In 2021, it was proposed to extend it from Prayagraj to Mirzapur and then to Varanasi’s Ring Road. The expressway will pass through the left 10 km range of the Ganges. That is, no bridge will be built on the Ganges, and it will pass over the rivers Varuna, Gomti, and others up to Ballia.
75 villages of Varanasi to be directly connected
The expressway will pass through 53 villages in Sadar tehsil and 22 villages in Pindra tehsil of Varanasi. That is, it will pass through a total of 75 villages in Varanasi. After the expressway is built, not only will people’s travel become very convenient, but it will also give wings to the economic development of these areas.
These villages get benefits
Ganga Expressway: The villages that will benefit from the Ganga Expressway include Parana Pur, Arajee Chandravati, Rapura, Gurwat, Kanakpur Tiwaripur, Ramdattapur, Karoma, Gahrawarpur, Duniyapur, Bhatoli, Surwan, Gokulpur, Pachhim Pur, Poorabpur, Khanpatti, Payagpur, Palia Shambhupur, Puvari Khurd, Haridasapur, Nonauti, Luchchepur, Saray Kaji, Gadwa, Patti Jamun Payagpur, Pandey Pur, and Ram Pur from Pindra tehsil. From Sadar tehsil, the villages are Pandey Pur, Rajwari, Rakhoua Khajuri, Kallipur, Nagpur, Beni Pur, Mehdi Ganj, Harso, Dindas Pur, Parmandapur, Sarouni, Rakh, Kurusat, Ramkishunpur, Bhatoli, Sihorwa, Taluva, Kashipur, Prithvipur, Khewali, Bhatsar, Marui, Ayar, Saraiyan, Sulaimapur, Bhatpurwa Kala, Bhatouli, Kohasi, Gosai Pur Mohan, Rounakalan, Rounakhurd, Tekari, Hadiyadih, Barthra Khurd, Ajnaw, Harwanshpur, Garthauli, Kaowapur, Baharampur, Birnathipur, Uga Pur, Dhaurhara, Kuresiya, Bhagwanpur Khurd, Saraiya, Dengrupur, Dhaurhara, and Rasoolpur. These villages will get a big advantage after the completion of this project.

