Six-Lane Ganga Expressway to Transform Fate of 75 Villages in Varanasi

The expressway will pass through these areas

The Ganga Expressway will pass through Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Ghazipur, and will finally reach Ballia. In 2021, it was proposed to extend it from Prayagraj to Mirzapur and then to Varanasi’s Ring Road. The expressway will pass through the left 10 km range of the Ganges. That is, no bridge will be built on the Ganges, and it will pass over the rivers Varuna, Gomti, and others up to Ballia.

75 villages of Varanasi to be directly connected

The expressway will pass through 53 villages in Sadar tehsil and 22 villages in Pindra tehsil of Varanasi. That is, it will pass through a total of 75 villages in Varanasi. After the expressway is built, not only will people’s travel become very convenient, but it will also give wings to the economic development of these areas.

These villages get benefits

Ganga Expressway: The villages that will benefit from the Ganga Expressway include Parana Pur, Arajee Chandravati, Rapura, Gurwat, Kanakpur Tiwaripur, Ramdattapur, Karoma, Gahrawarpur, Duniyapur, Bhatoli, Surwan, Gokulpur, Pachhim Pur, Poorabpur, Khanpatti, Payagpur, Palia Shambhupur, Puvari Khurd, Haridasapur, Nonauti, Luchchepur, Saray Kaji, Gadwa, Patti Jamun Payagpur, Pandey Pur, and Ram Pur from Pindra tehsil. From Sadar tehsil, the villages are Pandey Pur, Rajwari, Rakhoua Khajuri, Kallipur, Nagpur, Beni Pur, Mehdi Ganj, Harso, Dindas Pur, Parmandapur, Sarouni, Rakh, Kurusat, Ramkishunpur, Bhatoli, Sihorwa, Taluva, Kashipur, Prithvipur, Khewali, Bhatsar, Marui, Ayar, Saraiyan, Sulaimapur, Bhatpurwa Kala, Bhatouli, Kohasi, Gosai Pur Mohan, Rounakalan, Rounakhurd, Tekari, Hadiyadih, Barthra Khurd, Ajnaw, Harwanshpur, Garthauli, Kaowapur, Baharampur, Birnathipur, Uga Pur, Dhaurhara, Kuresiya, Bhagwanpur Khurd, Saraiya, Dengrupur, Dhaurhara, and Rasoolpur. These villages will get a big advantage after the completion of this project.