Six Trains, Including Rajyarani Express, Cancelled Until 30 April

Train Cancellations from March 20th to April 30th In addition, the Kanpur-Balamu (54335-36) and Sitapur City-Kanpur (54325-26) passenger trains will also remain suspended from March 20th to April 30th. Due to the mega block, trains on the Kanpur route will be diverted via Moradabad, increasing pressure on the Moradabad route’s rail operations.

Full Story Senior DCM Aditya Gupta informed that besides one express and four passenger trains, the Kanpur-Kathgodam Garib Rath Express (12209-10) will operate from Lucknow Junction due to the mega block. Furthermore, the Kanpur-Amritsar and Jammu Tawi-Kanpur Superfast trains will be diverted via Kanpur-Etawah and Delhi-Ambala routes.