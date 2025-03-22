scriptSix Trains, Including Rajyarani Express, Cancelled Until 30 April | Latest News | Patrika News
Six Trains, Including Rajyarani Express, Cancelled Until 30 April

Railway authorities have announced a 42-day mega block on Kanpur Central-Kanpur Bridge station in Uttar Pradesh for the repair of bridge number 110.

Mar 22, 2025 / 09:55 am

Rajyarani Express cancelled till April 30: Kanpur-Amritsar and Jammu Tawi-Kanpur Superfast trains will be diverted. Bridge construction and repair work in Kanpur necessitates a mega block, halting the Rajyarani Express (22453-54) and four passenger trains from Thursday. According to the railway, operations of the Rajyarani Express have been suspended from March 20th from Meerut due to the block.

Train Cancellations from March 20th to April 30th

In addition, the Kanpur-Balamu (54335-36) and Sitapur City-Kanpur (54325-26) passenger trains will also remain suspended from March 20th to April 30th. Due to the mega block, trains on the Kanpur route will be diverted via Moradabad, increasing pressure on the Moradabad route’s rail operations.

Senior DCM Aditya Gupta informed that besides one express and four passenger trains, the Kanpur-Kathgodam Garib Rath Express (12209-10) will operate from Lucknow Junction due to the mega block. Furthermore, the Kanpur-Amritsar and Jammu Tawi-Kanpur Superfast trains will be diverted via Kanpur-Etawah and Delhi-Ambala routes.

