UP News

UP By-Elections: Samajwadi Party Issues Tickets to 6 Candidates, Including Lalu Yadav’s Son-in-Law

UP By-Elections: Samajwadi Party has released a list of 6 candidates for the upcoming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh. The list includes Lalu Yadav’s son-in-law Tej Pratap Yadav’s name.

LucknowOct 09, 2024 / 04:10 pm

Patrika Desk

UP By Elections

The dates for the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh are likely to be announced soon. In this regard, the Samajwadi Party has started releasing its list of candidates. The party has announced the names of candidates for 6 seats.

Who Got Which Seat?

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has given a ticket to his cousin Tej Pratap Yadav from the Karhal seat. Irfan Solanki’s wife Nasim Solanki has been made a candidate for the Sisamau seat in Kanpur. Ajit Prasad, son of Samajwadi Party MP Avadhesh Prasad, has been given a ticket from the Milkipur seat in Ayodhya.
Meanwhile, Shobhavati Verma, the wife of Lalji Verma, has been made a candidate for the Katihar seat in Ambedkarnagar. Mustafa Siddiqui has been given a ticket from the Phulpur seat in Prayagraj. Dr. Jyoti Bind has been fielded from the Mjhavan seat in Mirzapur.

On Which Seats Are By-Elections to Be Held?

By-elections will be held on the Milkipur seat in Ayodhya, Katihar seat in Ambedkarnagar, Phulpur seat in Prayagraj, Khair seat in Aligarh, Mjhavan seat in Bhadohi, Sisamau seat in Kanpur Nagar, Karhal seat in Mainpuri, Kundarki seat in Muradabad, and Mirapur seat in Muzaffarnagar. Out of these, the Samajwadi Party holds the Milkipur, Katihar, Kundarki, Karhal, and Sisamau seats. The Khair, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Phulpur seats are with the BJP, while the Mjhavan seat is with the Nishad Party and the Mirapur seat is with the RLD.

