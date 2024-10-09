UP By-Elections: Samajwadi Party Issues Tickets to 6 Candidates, Including Lalu Yadav’s Son-in-Law

Who Got Which Seat? Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has given a ticket to his cousin Tej Pratap Yadav from the Karhal seat. Irfan Solanki’s wife Nasim Solanki has been made a candidate for the Sisamau seat in Kanpur. Ajit Prasad, son of Samajwadi Party MP Avadhesh Prasad, has been given a ticket from the Milkipur seat in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, Shobhavati Verma, the wife of Lalji Verma, has been made a candidate for the Katihar seat in Ambedkarnagar. Mustafa Siddiqui has been given a ticket from the Phulpur seat in Prayagraj. Dr. Jyoti Bind has been fielded from the Mjhavan seat in Mirzapur.