Steve Jobs' Letter Expressing Desire to Visit Kumbh Mela Sells for ₹4.32 Crore

Written at the age of 19, before the founding of Apple, the letter stated: “I would like to go to the Kumbh Mela in India, which starts in April. I will leave in March, though it is not yet certain.” The letter concluded with the signature: “Peace, Steve Jobs”. A visit to India significantly impacted Jobs’ life.

Spiritual Connection Honoured by Wife Laurene Powell Jobs, the late Steve Jobs’ wife, recently visited the Kumbh Mela, honouring his deep spiritual connection with India. She was given the name ‘Kamala’ by her spiritual guru, Swami Kailashanand Giri. During the mela, Laurene practised meditation, Kriya Yoga, and Pranayama.