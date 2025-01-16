scriptSteve Jobs' Letter Expressing Desire to Visit Kumbh Mela Sells for ₹4.32 Crore | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Steve Jobs' Letter Expressing Desire to Visit Kumbh Mela Sells for ₹4.32 Crore

Mahakumbh 2025: A handwritten letter by the late Apple founder, Steve Jobs, detailing his experience at the Kumbh Mela, has been auctioned for crores of rupees. The letter, written in Jobs’ own hand, reflects on his trip to India, which profoundly impacted his life.

PrayagrajJan 16, 2025 / 09:35 am

Patrika Desk

Steve Jobs, Steve Jobs Kumbh, Steve Jobs Kumbh Mela
Apple co-founder Steve Jobs had expressed his desire to visit India and attend the Kumbh Mela, as revealed in a handwritten letter to his childhood friend, Tim Brown. This letter recently sold at auction for US$500,312 (approximately ₹4.32 crore).
Written at the age of 19, before the founding of Apple, the letter stated: “I would like to go to the Kumbh Mela in India, which starts in April. I will leave in March, though it is not yet certain.” The letter concluded with the signature: “Peace, Steve Jobs”. A visit to India significantly impacted Jobs’ life.

Spiritual Connection Honoured by Wife

Laurene Powell Jobs, the late Steve Jobs’ wife, recently visited the Kumbh Mela, honouring his deep spiritual connection with India. She was given the name ‘Kamala’ by her spiritual guru, Swami Kailashanand Giri. During the mela, Laurene practised meditation, Kriya Yoga, and Pranayama.

News / UP News / Steve Jobs' Letter Expressing Desire to Visit Kumbh Mela Sells for ₹4.32 Crore

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Intruder breaks into Kareena Kapoor’s house at 2 in the morning, attacks Saif Ali Khan, admitted to Lilavati Hospital

National News

Intruder breaks into Kareena Kapoor’s house at 2 in the morning, attacks Saif Ali Khan, admitted to Lilavati Hospital

in 5 hours

IMD Issues Alert: Rain and Snowfall Across Several States

National News

IMD Issues Alert: Rain and Snowfall Across Several States

in 5 hours

Steve Jobs' Letter Expressing Desire to Visit Kumbh Mela Sells for ₹4.32 Crore

UP News

Steve Jobs' Letter Expressing Desire to Visit Kumbh Mela Sells for ₹4.32 Crore

in 5 hours

Congress inaugurates Rs 242 crore Indira Bhawan as new headquarters

Political

Congress inaugurates Rs 242 crore Indira Bhawan as new headquarters

14 hours ago

Latest UP News

Eleven Pilgrims Suffer Heart Attacks at Maha kumbh Mela

UP News

Eleven Pilgrims Suffer Heart Attacks at Maha kumbh Mela

3 days ago

RIP Rajpal Yadav: Samajwadi Party Leader and Akhilesh Yadav’s Uncle Passes Away

UP News

RIP Rajpal Yadav: Samajwadi Party Leader and Akhilesh Yadav’s Uncle Passes Away

1 week ago

OYO Changes Policy Starting in Meerut: No Entry for Unmarried Couples

UP News

OYO Changes Policy Starting in Meerut: No Entry for Unmarried Couples

1 week ago

Teacher Recruitment in Uttar Pradesh: Minister Says ‘No Proposal for Fresh Recruitment at Present’

UP News

Teacher Recruitment in Uttar Pradesh: Minister Says ‘No Proposal for Fresh Recruitment at Present’

1 month ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.