Teacher Recruitment in Uttar Pradesh: Minister Says ‘No Proposal for Fresh Recruitment at Present’

Member of Legislative Assembly from Meja Raises Question on Teacher Recruitment On the second day of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly session, Meja MLA Sandeep Patel raised questions about the irregularities in the reservation in the 69000 teacher recruitment. He said, “I want to know from the honourable minister what is the fault of those teachers who have been wronged. Until a decision comes from the court, will the government consider making separate provisions for the teachers?” MLA Sandeep Patel also raised questions about the closure of basic education schools.

What did the Minister say regarding teacher recruitment? He clarified that if the education department feels the need for teachers in the future, the recruitment process will be started. He also said that there is currently no proposal for any kind of teacher recruitment. Regarding the 69000 teacher recruitment, the minister said that our government is taking full initiative in this matter. He also stated that there are no plans to close any school.