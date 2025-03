Case Registered Against Teacher Based on the complaint, a case of molestation has been registered against the teacher. The police are investigating the matter. The BSA (Basic Shiksha Adhikari), Ajay Kumar, suspended Shrivastava, citing misconduct with children, molestation, indiscipline, and jeopardising the children’s future. He has been attached to the BRC (Block Resource Centre) office in Hariharpur Rani.

Police Statement The SHO of Sirsia police station, Raj Kumar Saroj, stated that a case of molestation involving students from Santalia village had come to light. A case has been registered against the accused teacher based on the complaint, and the investigation is underway.