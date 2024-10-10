Army soldier arrested with rifle and cartridges, was addicted to gaming app

INSAS Rifle is the Army’s Main Weapon The INSAS rifle is also known as a Light Machine Gun (LMG). It is the main weapon of the army. Along with the rifle, 60 cartridges and four magazines were stolen. The soldier was well aware that this was a serious crime. Suraj has two brothers, one of whom is also in the army, while the younger brother and father run a grocery store in Champawat. According to SP City Manoj Katyala, all the cartridges, magazines, and rifles have been recovered from the absconding soldier. The Assam police will interrogate him in this matter.

Lost in Online Gaming During interrogation, the army soldier revealed that he had lost a lot of money in online gaming, which led to his indebtedness. He didn’t know what to do, so he fled with the rifle and cartridges. However, the police are not buying his story and are investigating the matter from all angles. Suraj Chandra Joshi had taken a month-long leave and returned to his unit on September 19. Fifteen days later, he fled with the rifle and cartridges from a truck going to Dimapur, and five days later, he was arrested from a hotel in Khateema. The police are investigating the entire sequence of events.