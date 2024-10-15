scriptThe SP MP flared up on Bahraich violence: BJP Can’t be Unaware | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

The SP MP flared up on Bahraich violence: BJP Can’t be Unaware

Bahraich Violence: Reacting to the violence in Bahraich, SP MP Virendra Singh has targeted the BJP.

BahraichOct 15, 2024 / 12:11 pm

Patrika Desk

SP MP on Bahraich Violence

SP MP on Bahraich Violence

A person was killed in the violence and gunfire between two communities in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, after the Durga Puja idol immersion. In this case, Chandauli’s SP MP Virendra Singh has taken a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying, “Their leaders used to say that not a leaf can move without their permission, then how did this leaf move?”
The SP MP said, “The government should take the continuous violence in Bahraich seriously. They used to boast that communal riots would not happen in their state. Without our permission, not a leaf can move in the state. Then how is this leaf moving now? The situation is out of control. If the government had wanted, the riots could have been stopped immediately. The promises made by them while in power are now being questioned. If not a single riot has happened in the state, then how are these incidents happening? We are reminding them of what they used to say.”

‘Policing in UP is completely failed’

He further said, “It is difficult to understand, considering the power the government has, why the situation has not been brought under control yet. Is it an attempt to create a space to take action against a particular group? Is there a plan to bulldoze someone’s house? Such actions only fuel public sentiments. The people of Uttar Pradesh are watching everything. Policing in Uttar Pradesh has completely failed. There was a need to strengthen police deployment and intelligence networks in sensitive areas of the state. If communal sentiments are inflamed, immediate action should be taken to control the situation, rather than letting it deteriorate.”

‘Chief Minister says they will cut off’

He said, “It has been our tradition that both Hindus and Muslims respect each other’s sentiments. Lord Rama’s Pushpak Viman is celebrated. Lakhs of people gather for this event. The Yadav community carries the Pushpak Viman on their shoulders. Everyone participates in this program. The government should ensure that the route of the Pushpak Viman remains open. This is an opportunity when both communities to come together to celebrate. When the government fails in its duties, social tension increases. For example, during the Sawan month, lakhs of people gather to perform Jal Abhishek of Lord Shiva, but the government does not make adequate arrangements. Instead, it creates a tense atmosphere. Some people deliberately create tension. The Chief Minister’s statement makes it clear that attempts are being made to divide. The Chief Minister himself says, ‘We will cut off.’

SP MP also spoke on UP by-elections

Talking about the preparations for the upcoming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, the SP MP said, “Our committees have been working on this for the last four months. We are now fully prepared and will soon make a formal announcement. I believe that the ‘India’ block will also remain strong.”

News / UP News / The SP MP flared up on Bahraich violence: BJP Can’t be Unaware

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

‘Decision to expel Indian diplomats based on evidence, urge India to support investigation’: Canada’s Foreign Minister

world

‘Decision to expel Indian diplomats based on evidence, urge India to support investigation’: Canada’s Foreign Minister

in 3 hours

Hezbollah’s Biggest Attack on Israel, 4 Killed, 58 Injured

world

Hezbollah’s Biggest Attack on Israel, 4 Killed, 58 Injured

in 3 hours

Maharashtra: BJP to Contest Over 150 Seats as Seat-Sharing Nears Finalisation

National News

Maharashtra: BJP to Contest Over 150 Seats as Seat-Sharing Nears Finalisation

in 2 hours

Unnao Encounter: Police Clash at Dawn, Kanpur Robber Injured

National News

Unnao Encounter: Police Clash at Dawn, Kanpur Robber Injured

in 2 hours

Latest UP News

Bahraich Violence: Internet Services Suspended, 30 Rioters Detained

UP News

Bahraich Violence: Internet Services Suspended, 30 Rioters Detained

17 hours ago

MahaKumbh 2025: Akhara Parishad makes a big announcement, non-Hindus will be banned from entering Mahakumbh

UP News

MahaKumbh 2025: Akhara Parishad makes a big announcement, non-Hindus will be banned from entering Mahakumbh

18 hours ago

Dengue Cases in Lucknow: Lucknow is Struggling with Dengue, 1115 Patients Found so Far, Notices Issued to 18 Houses

Health

Dengue Cases in Lucknow: Lucknow is Struggling with Dengue, 1115 Patients Found so Far, Notices Issued to 18 Houses

18 hours ago

Haj 2025: The number of Haj pilgrims has decreased, 15,457 people from UP will participate

UP News

Haj 2025: The number of Haj pilgrims has decreased, 15,457 people from UP will participate

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.