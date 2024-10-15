The SP MP flared up on Bahraich violence: BJP Can’t be Unaware

The SP MP said, “The government should take the continuous violence in Bahraich seriously. They used to boast that communal riots would not happen in their state. Without our permission, not a leaf can move in the state. Then how is this leaf moving now? The situation is out of control. If the government had wanted, the riots could have been stopped immediately. The promises made by them while in power are now being questioned. If not a single riot has happened in the state, then how are these incidents happening? We are reminding them of what they used to say.”

‘Policing in UP is completely failed’ He further said, “It is difficult to understand, considering the power the government has, why the situation has not been brought under control yet. Is it an attempt to create a space to take action against a particular group? Is there a plan to bulldoze someone’s house? Such actions only fuel public sentiments. The people of Uttar Pradesh are watching everything. Policing in Uttar Pradesh has completely failed. There was a need to strengthen police deployment and intelligence networks in sensitive areas of the state. If communal sentiments are inflamed, immediate action should be taken to control the situation, rather than letting it deteriorate.”

‘Chief Minister says they will cut off’ He said, “It has been our tradition that both Hindus and Muslims respect each other’s sentiments. Lord Rama’s Pushpak Viman is celebrated. Lakhs of people gather for this event. The Yadav community carries the Pushpak Viman on their shoulders. Everyone participates in this program. The government should ensure that the route of the Pushpak Viman remains open. This is an opportunity when both communities to come together to celebrate. When the government fails in its duties, social tension increases. For example, during the Sawan month, lakhs of people gather to perform Jal Abhishek of Lord Shiva, but the government does not make adequate arrangements. Instead, it creates a tense atmosphere. Some people deliberately create tension. The Chief Minister’s statement makes it clear that attempts are being made to divide. The Chief Minister himself says, ‘We will cut off.’