UP News

Three sisters found dead, sparking panic; died in agony, know the full story

UP News: The discovery of the bodies of three real sisters has sent shockwaves through the area.

Mahoba

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 11, 2025

crime scene

Representative Image: Patrika

UP News: The discovery of the bodies of three minor sisters in the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh has sent shockwaves through the area. The bodies of all three were found in an old well in Aari village, under the Ajnar police station limits.

Three Girls Die After Falling into Well

Upon reaching the scene, the police retrieved the bodies of the three girls from the well and sent them for post-mortem examination. Speaking about the incident, Mahoba Superintendent of Police Prabhal Pratap Singh stated that an information was received on the 112 helpline on Monday. He informed that a girl from Aari village, Ajnar police station, reported that she was playing with her three sisters. He added that there is a well in the same fields, which has about 2 feet of water. The depth of the well is around 15 feet. All three girls died after falling into the well.

Girls' Slippers Found Near the Well

Prabhal Pratap Singh further said that earlier, police from five stations had jointly conducted a search operation. After the facts emerged, all the bodies were retrieved from the well and sent for post-mortem. The matter is being investigated. The police stated that the three daughters of Rammu, a resident of Aari village, were playing near their house. When they did not return by late night, their family members started searching for them. During the search, villagers spotted the girls' slippers near an old well located in a nearby field.

Bodies of Girls Sent for Post-Mortem

As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot, after which the bodies of the three girls were recovered from the well. The bodies have been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem. According to the police, the initial investigation suggests it to be an accident. It is suspected that the three sisters, while playing, reached the vicinity of the well and slipped, falling into it one by one. The police have stated that the actual cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received.

