Three sisters found dead, sparking panic; died in agony, know the full story

As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot, after which the bodies of the three girls were recovered from the well. The bodies have been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem. According to the police, the initial investigation suggests it to be an accident. It is suspected that the three sisters, while playing, reached the vicinity of the well and slipped, falling into it one by one. The police have stated that the actual cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received.