Moradabad Crime: Toll workers attacked in Moradabad, four including BKU president arrested

Resident of Munda Pandey, Suresh Kumar, had filed a case at the Munda Pandey police station on Tuesday. In the complaint, Suresh stated that he is the security in charge of the toll plaza. On Tuesday morning, around 11 am, the toll plaza employees were deploying toll tax and letting vehicles pass.

During this time, a convoy of 20-25 cars arrived. These vehicles had stickers of Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta Shakti. They tried to take their vehicles out without paying toll tax. When the boom didn’t open, the workers got out of their cars and started beating Rishipal, who was cleaning near the boom.

After that, they broke six booms. During this time, 70-80 vehicles left without paying toll tax. The workers continued to create a ruckus. During this, they tried to loot the cash of toll collection from Rajeev Kumar.

Security in-charge Suresh Kumar tried to stop them, but they beat him up and snatched around ₹1300 from his pocket. CO Highway Kuldeep Kumar said that in this case, Anwar, a resident of Pandit Nagla police station, Katghar, Ible Hasan, a resident of Pakbara’s Mohalla Holi Chowk, and Akbar, a resident of Mohalla Nar Singh, Pakbara, have been arrested and presented in court, after which they were sent to jail.