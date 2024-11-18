Train honked, driver blasted horn, but student kept sitting on the tracks – then this happened

The police are considering it a case of suicide, but the family has not made any statement. Bareilly’s private college student was pursuing BSc Gaurav Kumar (18) was pursuing his BSc from a private college in Bareilly. He had come home after Bhaiya Dooj and was hit by the train on Saturday. The incident occurred near Bjouria station. According to the train pilot, Gaurav was sitting on the track. Despite blowing the horn several times, he did not try to get off the track.

Identity was established based on a slip found in his pocket The identity of the deceased was established based on a slip found in his pocket. The GRP informed the family and sent the body for post-mortem. On Sunday morning, the father, Khayaliram, and other family members reached the post-mortem house and identified the body. Gaurav used to leave for studies at 11 am every day and would return to his room by 9 pm. There was no conversation with him on the day of the incident.