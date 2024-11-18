scriptTrain honked, driver blasted horn, but student kept sitting on the tracks – then this happened | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Train honked, driver blasted horn, but student kept sitting on the tracks – then this happened

A BSc student from Gelatanda village in Nawabganj area died after being hit by a train.

BareillyNov 18, 2024 / 12:18 pm

Patrika Desk

Bareilly. A BSc student from Gelatanda village in Nawabganj area died after being hit by a train. The accident occurred on Saturday night near the railway track when the demo train was going from Bareilly to Pilibhit.
The police are considering it a case of suicide, but the family has not made any statement.

Bareilly’s private college student was pursuing BSc

Gaurav Kumar (18) was pursuing his BSc from a private college in Bareilly. He had come home after Bhaiya Dooj and was hit by the train on Saturday. The incident occurred near Bjouria station. According to the train pilot, Gaurav was sitting on the track. Despite blowing the horn several times, he did not try to get off the track.

Identity was established based on a slip found in his pocket

The identity of the deceased was established based on a slip found in his pocket. The GRP informed the family and sent the body for post-mortem. On Sunday morning, the father, Khayaliram, and other family members reached the post-mortem house and identified the body. Gaurav used to leave for studies at 11 am every day and would return to his room by 9 pm. There was no conversation with him on the day of the incident.

News / UP News / Train honked, driver blasted horn, but student kept sitting on the tracks – then this happened

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

GRAP New Rule: Government shuts schools, shifts classes online; bans lakhs of vehicles

National News

GRAP New Rule: Government shuts schools, shifts classes online; bans lakhs of vehicles

in 57 minutes

Rajasthan: Changing weather brings cold winds, chills Jaipur

Special

Rajasthan: Changing weather brings cold winds, chills Jaipur

in 2 hours

UP By-Election 2024: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s picture put up outside BJP office, stir in SP and BJP

UP News

UP By-Election 2024: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s picture put up outside BJP office, stir in SP and BJP

in 3 hours

Train honked, driver blasted horn, but student kept sitting on the tracks – then this happened

UP News

Train honked, driver blasted horn, but student kept sitting on the tracks – then this happened

in 5 hours

Jharkhand Election 2024

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने की भविष्यवाणी, Jharkhand में फिर बनेगी हमारे गठबंधन की सरकार

राष्ट्रीय

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने की भविष्यवाणी, Jharkhand में फिर बनेगी हमारे गठबंधन की सरकार

1 day ago

Jharkhand Election: हेमंत सोरेन से लेकर बाबूलाल मरांडी तक…दूसरे चरण में इन दिग्गजों की साख दांव पर

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: हेमंत सोरेन से लेकर बाबूलाल मरांडी तक…दूसरे चरण में इन दिग्गजों की साख दांव पर

2 days ago

Jharkhand Election: ‘कांग्रेस ने देश को संविधान दिया…’, जामताड़ा में बोले मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: ‘कांग्रेस ने देश को संविधान दिया…’, जामताड़ा में बोले मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे

2 days ago

Public Holiday: 20 नवंबर का 6 राज्यों में रहेगा सार्वजनिक अवकाश, जानिए कहां-कहां बंद रहेंगे स्कूल और ऑफिस

राष्ट्रीय

Public Holiday: 20 नवंबर का 6 राज्यों में रहेगा सार्वजनिक अवकाश, जानिए कहां-कहां बंद रहेंगे स्कूल और ऑफिस

2 days ago

PM Modi ने बिहार के जमुई से ‘साधा’ Jharkhand, लूट ली आदिवासी समाज की वाहवाही

राष्ट्रीय

PM Modi ने बिहार के जमुई से ‘साधा’ Jharkhand, लूट ली आदिवासी समाज की वाहवाही

2 days ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

Maharashtra Election : कोपरी पाचपाखाड़ी : Eknath Shinde के आगे केदार दिघे की चुनौती लग रही बौनी

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Election : कोपरी पाचपाखाड़ी : Eknath Shinde के आगे केदार दिघे की चुनौती लग रही बौनी

in 4 hours

अगले 48 घंटे में हो जाएगा साफ, क्या महाराष्ट्र में लाडकी बहन और झारखंड में मंईयां योजना पलट रही ‘गेम’?

राष्ट्रीय

अगले 48 घंटे में हो जाएगा साफ, क्या महाराष्ट्र में लाडकी बहन और झारखंड में मंईयां योजना पलट रही ‘गेम’?

2 minutes ago

Maharashtra Elections: अघाड़ी पर भारी महायुति, ठाणे के किंग शिंदे व भाजपा ने की उद्धव की घेराबंदी

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Elections: अघाड़ी पर भारी महायुति, ठाणे के किंग शिंदे व भाजपा ने की उद्धव की घेराबंदी

12 hours ago

फडणवीस के बाद बोले एकनाथ शिंदे, ‘मैं सीएम की रेस में नहीं’, बताया कहां से होगा अगला मुख्यमंत्री

राष्ट्रीय

फडणवीस के बाद बोले एकनाथ शिंदे, ‘मैं सीएम की रेस में नहीं’, बताया कहां से होगा अगला मुख्यमंत्री

13 hours ago

Maharashtra Election: ‘मैं भाषण दे रही थी, कुछ लोगों अभद्र इशारे किए और अल्लाह हू अकबर…’, चुनावी सभा में हुए हमले को लेकर नवनीत राणा ने सुनाई आपबीती

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Election: ‘मैं भाषण दे रही थी, कुछ लोगों अभद्र इशारे किए और अल्लाह हू अकबर…’, चुनावी सभा में हुए हमले को लेकर नवनीत राणा ने सुनाई आपबीती

13 hours ago

Latest UP News

UP By-Election 2024: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s picture put up outside BJP office, stir in SP and BJP

UP News

UP By-Election 2024: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s picture put up outside BJP office, stir in SP and BJP

in 3 hours

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Immediate Financial Assistance to be Provided to the Families of the Victims

UP News

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Immediate Financial Assistance to be Provided to the Families of the Victims

2 days ago

UPPSC Protest: Students’ big question to the government, why can’t there be an exam in one day like in Bihar?

UP News

UPPSC Protest: Students’ big question to the government, why can’t there be an exam in one day like in Bihar?

4 days ago

Six-Lane Ganga Expressway to Transform Fate of 75 Villages in Varanasi

UP News

Six-Lane Ganga Expressway to Transform Fate of 75 Villages in Varanasi

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.