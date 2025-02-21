Two Dead, Five Injured in Bahraich Road Accidents

Bahraich Accident: On Sitapur Highway in Bahraich district, near Mughalha village under Dehat Kotwali, a DCM and a trailer collided head-on around 11 pm last night. The DCM driver died in the accident. In another accident, a young man was run over by a truck.

Bahraich Accident: A head-on collision between a DCM and a trailer on Sitapur Highway in Bahraich district resulted in the death of the driver, a resident of Punjab. In another incident, a young man going to his in-laws’ house was run over by a truck, resulting in his death at the scene. Five others were seriously injured in separate accidents and admitted to the hospital.

Bahraich Accident: Kuldeep Sharma (38), a resident of Kahnuwan Road, Batla, Gurdaspur district, Punjab, was transporting kinnow from Punjab to Shravasti. The trailer was going from Bahraich towards Sitapur. According to Dehat Kotwali police, the trailer has been seized, and a search is underway for the driver. The family members have not yet arrived in Bahraich. An FIR will be registered upon their arrival and submission of a written complaint. Inquest proceedings are underway, and the body has been taken into custody.

Young Man Going to In-laws’ House Run Over by Truck On the Nanpara-Lakhimpur Kheri highway near Gaudhi in Motipur police station area of Bahraich district, Sunil Kumar (25), a resident of Chandela Kala village under Nanpara Kotwali, who was going to his in-laws’ house, was run over by a truck. Sunil died at the scene. According to family members, Sunil supported his family through farming. He had two daughters. His parents are inconsolable. Police have seized the truck involved in the accident. An FIR has been registered against the driver based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s family.