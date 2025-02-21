scriptTwo Dead, Five Injured in Bahraich Road Accidents | Latest News | Patrika News
Two Dead, Five Injured in Bahraich Road Accidents

Bahraich Accidents: Two separate accidents on highways near Bahraich resulted in fatalities.

Feb 21, 2025

Patrika Desk

Bahraich Accident

दुर्घटना के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त डीसीएम

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): Two people, including a DCM driver, died in separate road accidents in Bahraich district. Five others sustained injuries and were admitted to the hospital. The DCM driver was from Punjab. His family has been informed. Police have taken possession of both bodies and sent them for post-mortem after completing the inquest proceedings.
Bahraich Accident: On Sitapur Highway in Bahraich district, near Mughalha village under Dehat Kotwali, a DCM and a trailer collided head-on around 11 pm last night. The DCM driver died in the accident. In another accident, a young man was run over by a truck.
Bahraich Accident: A head-on collision between a DCM and a trailer on Sitapur Highway in Bahraich district resulted in the death of the driver, a resident of Punjab. In another incident, a young man going to his in-laws’ house was run over by a truck, resulting in his death at the scene. Five others were seriously injured in separate accidents and admitted to the hospital.
Bahraich Accident: Kuldeep Sharma (38), a resident of Kahnuwan Road, Batla, Gurdaspur district, Punjab, was transporting kinnow from Punjab to Shravasti. The trailer was going from Bahraich towards Sitapur. According to Dehat Kotwali police, the trailer has been seized, and a search is underway for the driver. The family members have not yet arrived in Bahraich. An FIR will be registered upon their arrival and submission of a written complaint. Inquest proceedings are underway, and the body has been taken into custody.

Young Man Going to In-laws’ House Run Over by Truck

On the Nanpara-Lakhimpur Kheri highway near Gaudhi in Motipur police station area of Bahraich district, Sunil Kumar (25), a resident of Chandela Kala village under Nanpara Kotwali, who was going to his in-laws’ house, was run over by a truck. Sunil died at the scene. According to family members, Sunil supported his family through farming. He had two daughters. His parents are inconsolable. Police have seized the truck involved in the accident. An FIR has been registered against the driver based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s family.

Five Injured in Separate Road Accidents

Five people were seriously injured in separate road accidents in Bahraich district after falling from their bikes. Rajesh (35), Sunil (28), and Mohan (22), residents of Ranipur police station area, were returning home from Bahraich when their bike skidded and they fell. Two others were injured in a collision between a bike and a car near Golwa Ghat. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

