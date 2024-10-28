scriptUnnao: One lakh 51 thousand diyas distributed for free | Latest News | Patrika News
Unnao: One lakh 51 thousand diyas distributed for free

In Unnao, 1 lakh 51 thousand diyas were distributed for free. These diyas were purchased from potters at a negotiated price. The distribution took place during a 2-kilometer-long journey on foot. An appeal was made to light 21 diyas.

UnnaoOct 28, 2024 / 03:27 pm

Patrika Desk

फुटपाथ पर दीये खरीदते नर सेवा नारायण सेवा के संस्थापक
Utter Pradesh’s Unnao saw the free distribution of 1 lakh 51 thousand earthen lamps. These lamps were bought from potters at a negotiated price. Nar Seva Narayan Seva distributes diyas for free every year among the common people. Now, potters and diya sellers also wait for Nar Seva Narayan Seva’s arrival. The free distribution of diyas took place from Gandhinagar Tiraha to Chhota Chauraha, Bada Chauraha, and then to IBP Tank. On this occasion, Vimal Dwivedi, the founder of the organization, also gave the message of “Bunto ge to Kato ge”.
Nar Seva Narayan Seva’s annual programs include the free distribution of diyas, which is an important event. Today, 1 lakh 51 thousand diyas were distributed for free. During a 2-kilometer-long journey, diyas were distributed. A large number of passersby were given diyas.

Buy Diwali materials from those who celebrate Diwali

Vimal Dwivedi, the founder of Nar Seva Narayan Seva, said that we should buy Diwali materials from those shopkeepers who celebrate Diwali themselves. Only then will the hidden message behind the Sanatan festivals be meaningful. The economy of Sanatan businessmen will also strengthen. Otherwise, outsiders will benefit from our money.

Appeal to light 21 diyas

Vimal Dwivedi appealed to everyone to light 21 earthen lamps. He said that doing so would ensure that the potters get their rightful income, and the ancient art of pottery would be encouraged. On this occasion, district coordinator Ajay Tripathi, Rakesh Rajput, Vishnu Gupta, Kamlesh Bajpai, Yogendra Tiwari, Manish Awasthi, and a large number of Nar Seva Narayan Seva office-bearers and workers were present.

