Unnao: One lakh 51 thousand diyas distributed for free

Nar Seva Narayan Seva’s annual programs include the free distribution of diyas, which is an important event. Today, 1 lakh 51 thousand diyas were distributed for free. During a 2-kilometer-long journey, diyas were distributed. A large number of passersby were given diyas.
Buy Diwali materials from those who celebrate Diwali Vimal Dwivedi, the founder of Nar Seva Narayan Seva, said that we should buy Diwali materials from those shopkeepers who celebrate Diwali themselves. Only then will the hidden message behind the Sanatan festivals be meaningful. The economy of Sanatan businessmen will also strengthen. Otherwise, outsiders will benefit from our money.
Appeal to light 21 diyas Vimal Dwivedi appealed to everyone to light 21 earthen lamps. He said that doing so would ensure that the potters get their rightful income, and the ancient art of pottery would be encouraged. On this occasion, district coordinator Ajay Tripathi, Rakesh Rajput, Vishnu Gupta, Kamlesh Bajpai, Yogendra Tiwari, Manish Awasthi, and a large number of Nar Seva Narayan Seva office-bearers and workers were present.