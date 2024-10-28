Unnao: One lakh 51 thousand diyas distributed for free

Nar Seva Narayan Seva’s annual programs include the free distribution of diyas, which is an important event. Today, 1 lakh 51 thousand diyas were distributed for free. During a 2-kilometer-long journey, diyas were distributed. A large number of passersby were given diyas.

Buy Diwali materials from those who celebrate Diwali Vimal Dwivedi, the founder of Nar Seva Narayan Seva, said that we should buy Diwali materials from those shopkeepers who celebrate Diwali themselves. Only then will the hidden message behind the Sanatan festivals be meaningful. The economy of Sanatan businessmen will also strengthen. Otherwise, outsiders will benefit from our money.