UP Board 2025 Exams: Administration Prepares for Cheating-Free Examination

A total of 1,03,778 candidates will appear for the examinations at these centres, including 53,931 (27,048 boys and 26,883 girls) for High School and 49,847 (24,524 boys and 25,323 girls) for Intermediate. Steps taken to prevent cheating The administration has taken several strict steps to make the examinations cheat-free:

Changes in answer sheets: This year, each page of the answer sheets will have a serial number printed on it, eliminating the possibility of page swapping. Also, the answer sheets are stitched with thread to prevent page alteration.

Strict punishment for cheating: If a student is caught cheating, their answer sheet will not be accepted for evaluation. Those facilitating cheating will face a fine of one crore rupees or imprisonment. CCTV and voice recorders: CCTV cameras and voice recorders have been installed at all examination centres, which will be monitored 24 hours a day from the control room established at the Rajkiya Jubilee Inter College at the district level.

Appointment of zonal and sector magistrates: Five zonal magistrates, 14 sector magistrates, and 126 static magistrates have been appointed in the district who will conduct surprise inspections of examination centres. Night patrol teams: Twenty-three-night patrol teams have been formed to ensure the security of examination centres, which will inspect the centres at night.

Special monitoring in sensitive districts Seventeen districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj, have been declared as highly sensitive. Instructions have been given to keep a special watch on cheating mafias and anti-social elements in these districts and take strict action.