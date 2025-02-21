UP Board 2025 Exams: Administration Prepares for Cheating-Free Examination

UP Board Exams 2025: The High School and Intermediate examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be held from 24 February 2025 to 12 March 2025. A total of 127 examination centres have been established in Lucknow district, including 126 regular centres and one model jail centre.
A total of 1,03,778 candidates will appear for the examinations at these centres, including 53,931 (27,048 boys and 26,883 girls) for High School and 49,847 (24,524 boys and 25,323 girls) for Intermediate.
Steps taken to prevent cheating
The administration has taken several strict steps to make the examinations cheat-free:
Changes in answer sheets: This year, each page of the answer sheets will have a serial number printed on it, eliminating the possibility of page swapping. Also, the answer sheets are stitched with thread to prevent page alteration.
Strict punishment for cheating: If a student is caught cheating, their answer sheet will not be accepted for evaluation. Those facilitating cheating will face a fine of one crore rupees or imprisonment. CCTV and voice recorders: CCTV cameras and voice recorders have been installed at all examination centres, which will be monitored 24 hours a day from the control room established at the Rajkiya Jubilee Inter College at the district level.
Appointment of zonal and sector magistrates: Five zonal magistrates, 14 sector magistrates, and 126 static magistrates have been appointed in the district who will conduct surprise inspections of examination centres. Night patrol teams: Twenty-three-night patrol teams have been formed to ensure the security of examination centres, which will inspect the centres at night.
Special monitoring in sensitive districts
Seventeen districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj, have been declared as highly sensitive. Instructions have been given to keep a special watch on cheating mafias and anti-social elements in these districts and take strict action.
Facilities at examination centres
Clean toilets, adequate drinking water arrangements, uninterrupted power supply, cleanliness, and first-aid facilities have been ensured at all examination centres for the convenience of students. The Uttar Pradesh administration has taken comprehensive and strict steps to make the UP Board examinations cheat-free and transparent. Students and concerned officials are expected to follow the prescribed rules to maintain the sanctity and credibility of the examination process.
