UP Board Exams 2025: 36,146 Students to Write Exams Across 67 Centres in Balrampur

UP Board Exam 2025: The UP Board exams will commence on 24 March and conclude on 12 April. The DM held a meeting with officials to provide necessary instructions for the smooth conduct of the board examinations.

Three Zonal and Nine Sector Magistrates to Oversee Exams DIOs Mridula Anand reported that the board exams will be held at 67 centres in the district. A total of 36,146 students will be participating, including 20,823 high school and 15,323 intermediate students. To ensure the exams are conducted smoothly, transparently, and without cheating, 3 zonal magistrates, 9 sector magistrates, and 67 static magistrates have been appointed.