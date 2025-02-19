scriptUP Board Exams 2025: 36,146 Students to Write Exams Across 67 Centres in Balrampur | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

UP Board Exams 2025: 36,146 Students to Write Exams Across 67 Centres in Balrampur

UP Board Exam 2025: The administration is gearing up to ensure the smooth conduct of the 2025 board examinations. In Balrampur, the exams will be held at 67 centres. The DM has instructed the centre administrators to carefully study and strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.

BalrampurFeb 19, 2025 / 03:48 pm

Patrika Desk

Up Board Exam 2025

बोर्ड परीक्षा को लेकर अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करते डीएम पवन अग्रवाल

UP Board Exam 2025: The District Magistrate (DM) of Balrampur district reviewed the preparations for the upcoming board exams with officials to ensure their smooth and fair conduct. Instructions were given to all examination centre administrators to strictly adhere to the government guidelines. The DM explicitly warned of strict action against anyone found disrupting the board exams or spreading rumours.
UP Board Exam 2025: The UP Board exams will commence on 24 March and conclude on 12 April. The DM held a meeting with officials to provide necessary instructions for the smooth conduct of the board examinations.

Three Zonal and Nine Sector Magistrates to Oversee Exams

DIOs Mridula Anand reported that the board exams will be held at 67 centres in the district. A total of 36,146 students will be participating, including 20,823 high school and 15,323 intermediate students. To ensure the exams are conducted smoothly, transparently, and without cheating, 3 zonal magistrates, 9 sector magistrates, and 67 static magistrates have been appointed.

Strict Action Against Those Spreading Disruptions

DM Pawan Agrawal stated that the district administration is fully supporting the examination centre administrators to ensure the board exams are conducted smoothly, fairly, and without cheating. Adequate police force has been deployed at each centre, and zonal, sector, and static magistrates have also been appointed. He added that action will be taken against those disrupting the board exams or spreading rumours under the provisions of the Public Examinations Act.

News / UP News / UP Board Exams 2025: 36,146 Students to Write Exams Across 67 Centres in Balrampur

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Five Key Announcements

Special

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Five Key Announcements

in 2 hours

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Agniveers to Get Reservation in These Government Jobs, Diya Kumari Announces

Special

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Agniveers to Get Reservation in These Government Jobs, Diya Kumari Announces

in 4 hours

Rajasthan Budget: Bhajan Lal Sharma Government Announces Significant Pension Increase in Budget

Political

Rajasthan Budget: Bhajan Lal Sharma Government Announces Significant Pension Increase in Budget

in 2 hours

India's Job Crisis Deepens: Only 42.6% of Graduates Employable

Education News

India's Job Crisis Deepens: Only 42.6% of Graduates Employable

2 hours ago

Latest UP News

Gonda: Petrol Pumps to Deny Fuel to Violators

UP News

Gonda: Petrol Pumps to Deny Fuel to Violators

in 4 hours

Uttar Pradesh: 7 new expressways to be built, passing through 56 districts – is yours on the list?

UP News

Uttar Pradesh: 7 new expressways to be built, passing through 56 districts – is yours on the list?

1 day ago

Bijnor Woman Dies by Suicide After Boyfriend's Blackmail

UP News

Bijnor Woman Dies by Suicide After Boyfriend's Blackmail

3 days ago

Excise department: E-lottery applications open for liquor shops in UP—how to apply

UP News

Excise department: E-lottery applications open for liquor shops in UP—how to apply

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.