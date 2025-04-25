scriptUP Board Results: Girls Outshine Boys Again, Dominate Toppers’ List | UP Board Results: Girls Outshine Boys Again, Dominate Toppers&#39; List | Latest News | Patrika News
UP Board Results: Girls Outshine Boys Again, Dominate Toppers’ List

UP Board Results: The UP Board results have been declared. Girls have once again triumphed, outperforming boys in this year’s results.

PrayagrajApr 25, 2025 / 02:50 pm

Patrika Desk

up board results TOPPERS
UP Board Results: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the results for classes 10th and 12th. In the Intermediate (12th) examination, Mahak Jaiswal from Prayagraj topped with 97.20%, while in the High School (10th) examination, Yash Pratap Singh from Jalaun secured the first position.

Girls Dominate UP Board Results, 7.21% Higher Pass Percentage

According to the UP Board, a total of 2,545,815 students appeared for the High School (Class 10) examination this year, of whom 2,294,122 passed. The overall pass percentage for High School this year was 90.11%. The pass percentage for boys was 86.66%, while girls achieved a pass percentage of 93.87%. This means the girls’ pass percentage was 7.21% higher than the boys’.

Top 10 Students in Class 10th

  1. Yash Pratap Singh – Jalaun
  2. Anshi – Etawah
  3. Simran Gupta – Jalaun
  4. Aakriti Patel – Hardoi
  5. Aastha Patel – Unnao
  6. Anshi Kashyap – Etawah
  7. Shreya Raj – Hardoi
  8. Shivani Devi – Jalaun
  9. Aakanksha Singh – Kanpur Dehat
  10. Aruhi – Etawah
  11. Muskan – Etawah
  12. Chandni Rathour – Auraiya
  13. Shreyansh – Fatehpur
  14. Pratima Patel – Hardoi
  15. Riya – Jalaun

List of 12th Class Toppers

  1. Mahak Jaiswal (Prayagraj) – 97.20%
  2. Sakshi (Amroha), Aadarsh Yadav (Sultanpur), Shivani Singh (Prayagraj), Anushka Singh (Kaushambi) – 96.80%
  3. Mohini (Etawah) – 96.40%

8 out of 12 Toppers are Girls

In the Intermediate (12th) examination, a total of 81.15% of students passed. Girls secured 8 out of the top 12 positions, demonstrating their continued progress in education. Thus, the UP Board’s results this year showcase the girls’ outstanding performance, proving once again that any goal can be achieved with hard work and dedication.

News / UP News / UP Board Results: Girls Outshine Boys Again, Dominate Toppers' List

