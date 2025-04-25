UP Board Results: Girls Outshine Boys Again, Dominate Toppers’ List

Girls Dominate UP Board Results, 7.21% Higher Pass Percentage According to the UP Board, a total of 2,545,815 students appeared for the High School (Class 10) examination this year, of whom 2,294,122 passed. The overall pass percentage for High School this year was 90.11%. The pass percentage for boys was 86.66%, while girls achieved a pass percentage of 93.87%. This means the girls’ pass percentage was 7.21% higher than the boys’.

Top 10 Students in Class 10th Yash Pratap Singh – Jalaun Anshi – Etawah Simran Gupta – Jalaun Aakriti Patel – Hardoi Aastha Patel – Unnao Anshi Kashyap – Etawah Shreya Raj – Hardoi Shivani Devi – Jalaun Aakanksha Singh – Kanpur Dehat Aruhi – Etawah Muskan – Etawah Chandni Rathour – Auraiya Shreyansh – Fatehpur Pratima Patel – Hardoi Riya – Jalaun List of 12th Class Toppers Mahak Jaiswal (Prayagraj) – 97.20% Sakshi (Amroha), Aadarsh Yadav (Sultanpur), Shivani Singh (Prayagraj), Anushka Singh (Kaushambi) – 96.80% Mohini (Etawah) – 96.40% 8 out of 12 Toppers are Girls In the Intermediate (12th) examination, a total of 81.15% of students passed. Girls secured 8 out of the top 12 positions, demonstrating their continued progress in education. Thus, the UP Board's results this year showcase the girls' outstanding performance, proving once again that any goal can be achieved with hard work and dedication.