UP Braces for Heavy Rain and Strong Winds: Weather Department Forecast

Weather Forecast from 18 to 22 March According to the Meteorological Department, the weather is expected to be clear on 18 March. Strong winds of 20-30 kilometres per hour are forecast for both western and eastern UP during this period. For 19 March, clear weather is predicted, with strong winds of 20-30 kilometres per hour in both regions. The weather may remain completely dry on 20 March. On 21 and 22 March, there is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms in parts of eastern UP.

Minimum and Maximum Temperatures Temperatures are gradually rising across the state. The highest minimum temperature of 25℃ was recorded in Lakhimpur Kheri. Minimum temperatures recorded elsewhere include: Churk 21.5℃, Gorakhpur 21.2℃, Fursatganj 20.5℃, Fatehgarh 20℃, and Hamirpur 20.2℃. The maximum temperatures recorded were 37℃ in Ayodhya and 36.1℃ at Varanasi BHU.