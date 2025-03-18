scriptUP Braces for Heavy Rain and Strong Winds: Weather Department Forecast | Latest News | Patrika News
UP Braces for Heavy Rain and Strong Winds: Weather Department Forecast

UP Weather Today: The weather in Uttar Pradesh is set to change again. There is a possibility of rain accompanied by strong winds. Winds are expected to gust at speeds between 20 and 30 kilometers per hour.

MoradabadMar 18, 2025 / 09:15 am

Patrika Desk

Heavy Rain with Strong Winds in UP: Summer has begun in Uttar Pradesh, but rain is expected in the coming days. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain in eastern UP on 21 and 22 March. Strong winds will also continue across the state from 18 March.

Weather Forecast from 18 to 22 March

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather is expected to be clear on 18 March. Strong winds of 20-30 kilometres per hour are forecast for both western and eastern UP during this period. For 19 March, clear weather is predicted, with strong winds of 20-30 kilometres per hour in both regions. The weather may remain completely dry on 20 March. On 21 and 22 March, there is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms in parts of eastern UP.

Minimum and Maximum Temperatures

Temperatures are gradually rising across the state. The highest minimum temperature of 25℃ was recorded in Lakhimpur Kheri. Minimum temperatures recorded elsewhere include: Churk 21.5℃, Gorakhpur 21.2℃, Fursatganj 20.5℃, Fatehgarh 20℃, and Hamirpur 20.2℃. The maximum temperatures recorded were 37℃ in Ayodhya and 36.1℃ at Varanasi BHU.

