UP News

UP cyber crime: child trapped in mobile gaming scam, fraudsters steal Rs 1.5 lakh, says mother

Cyber Security: A 14-year-old boy in Lucknow fell victim to online fraud while playing a mobile game. Lured by a special offer in the game, he shared his mother’s bank account details and OTP.

LucknowMar 06, 2025 / 03:48 pm

Patrika Desk

Cyber Crime OTP Scam: Online fraud cases are rapidly increasing in the digital age. A recent incident occurred in Lucknow, where a 14-year-old boy shared his mother’s bank account details while playing a mobile game, resulting in the theft of ₹1.5 lakh.

How the Fraud Occurred

  • A 14-year-old boy residing in Lucknow was playing a popular mobile game.
    During the game, he received an attractive offer promising special in-game items.
    To avail the offer, the boy was asked to enter his bank details and OTP.
    Lured by the offer, the boy shared his mother’s bank account details and OTP.
    Within moments, ₹1.5 lakh disappeared from the account.
  • When the mother received the message about the deduction, she immediately filed a complaint with the bank and the cyber cell. The police are now investigating the matter.
Rising Cyber Fraud Cases

This is not the first case of fraud through online gaming. In India, children and young people are frequently targeted for scams. Cybercriminals employ new tactics to trap innocent people. Cyber experts say that scammers entice children through gaming applications. They lure them with in-game purchases, bonuses, or cash rewards to obtain bank details. Once the information is obtained, they empty the bank account.

The Victim’s Pain

The victim’s mother said, “We never imagined that such a large fraud could occur through a mobile game. My son unknowingly made this mistake, but we lost our hard-earned money. Now, we hope that the cyber cell will help us.”
Measures to Avoid Online Fraud

  • Educate children: Teach them not to enter bank details or OTPs in any app.
  • Do not click on unknown links: Do not open suspicious links provided in gaming or other apps.
  • Keep bank details secure: Do not share OTPs and passwords with anyone.
  • Set up mobile banking security: Use strong passwords for UPI, net banking, and wallets.
  • Take immediate action on suspicious transactions: Immediately report money deductions to the bank and the cyber crime helpline 1930.

Government and Bank Warnings

  • The RBI and cyber security agencies have repeatedly warned that:
  • No bank ever asks for OTPs or personal details over the phone.
    Do not fall prey to the traps of gaming apps, unknown links, or suspicious offers.
    Report cybercrimes immediately.

Cyber Cell Action

Lucknow police stated, “We have registered the victim’s complaint and the cyber team is thoroughly investigating the matter. We will try to reach the fraudsters as soon as possible and recover the money.”
In today’s digital age, online gaming and internet fraud are rapidly increasing. Parents need to make their children aware of this danger. The government and cyber agencies should also take strict measures so that innocent people can avoid such scams.

