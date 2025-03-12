UP Dry Day: District Magistrate Orders Liquor Shops Closed

In Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, District Magistrate Gourang Rathi has ordered the closure of all liquor shops. This order will be in effect from 10 PM on 13 March 2025 to 5 PM on 14 March 2025. During this period, all shops selling country liquor, foreign liquor, beer, and cannabis will remain closed. This order applies to all wholesale and retail vendors.

No Compensation Payable According to the District Magistrate's order, all shops with licenses FL-7 and FL-49/41 will remain closed. He stated that no compensation would be payable to liquor license holders for this closure. Strict adherence to this order is to be ensured. The Excise Commissioner, Prayagraj; Superintendent of Police, Unnao; Additional District Magistrate; City Magistrate; all Sub-Divisional Magistrates; District Excise Officer; and all Regional Excise Inspectors have been informed of this order.