UP government moves to hike honorariums for Shikshamitras and Anudeshaks

Current Honorarium and Proposed Increase Currently, Shikshamitras receive an honorarium of ₹10,000 per month, while instructors receive ₹9,000 per month. According to the government’s new proposal, the honorarium of Shikshamitras will be increased to between ₹17,000 and ₹20,000 per month, while the honorarium of instructors may reach ₹22,000 per month.

Proposal Preparation and Approval Process After reaching a consensus at a high level, the proposal is being finalised. It is soon to be sent to the cabinet for approval. The finance department has approved the proposal, and in accordance with the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a plan has been made to provide equal pay to personnel in categories receiving minimum wage or less.

Additional Benefits of the Salary Increase Along with the salary increase, Shikshamitras and instructors will also be provided with a salary increment every three years. In addition, Shikshamitras have been given the facility of return to their original schools and inter-district transfers, allowing them to work in their home districts.

Study of Salary Structures in Other States Before preparing this proposal, the government has also studied the salary structures of other states to ensure that Shikshamitras and instructors in Uttar Pradesh receive appropriate honorariums. This step is expected to improve the financial condition of personnel working in the state’s education sector.

Relief for Contractual Employees Thousands of contract employees in the state had been demanding an increase in their honorarium for a long time. This proposal is a significant step towards fulfilling their demands. This decision will provide economic support to Shikshamitras, instructors, and daily wage earners.

Government's Objective The government aims to improve the financial condition of its employees and provide them with a better standard of living. This step has brought great relief to those working in the education sector, enabling them to perform their duties with greater enthusiasm and dedication.

This decision by the Uttar Pradesh government is a significant step for Shikshamitras and instructors working in the state’s education sector, improving their financial situation and enabling them to perform their duties more effectively. It is hoped that this proposed salary increase will bring positive changes to the state’s education system.