UP Police Crack Down on Maha Kumbh 2025 Misinformation, File Cases Against 140 Social Media Accounts

Mahakumbh 2025: Uttar Pradesh Police have taken strict action against the spread of misleading and fake news related to the Maha Kumbh.

PrayagrajFeb 24, 2025 / 12:43 pm

Patrika Desk

Maha Kumbh 2025: Uttar Pradesh Police have registered 13 FIRs against 140 social media handles for spreading misleading content related to the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. DIG of Maha Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna told the media, “13 First Information Reports have been registered against 140 social media handles sharing misleading content.” It is noteworthy that the Uttar Pradesh Police’s social media cell is constantly monitoring platforms, especially after the sharing of objectionable videos of women pilgrims bathing in the Triveni Sangam. Surveillance has been tightened following this.

‘Fully Prepared for Mahashivratri’

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees are expected to arrive on February 26th, the last day of the Mahakumbh, for the Mahashivratri festival. Regarding this, DIG Vaibhav Krishna stated that all arrangements have been made for the festival. He assured, “It will be ensured that there are no traffic jams anywhere in the Mahakumbh area. All arrangements will operate smoothly. No matter how large the crowd, we are fully prepared.”

62 Crore Devotees at Mahakumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that so far, 62 crore pilgrims have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam (the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers) in Prayagraj. According to the Uttar Pradesh government’s information department, approximately 87 lakh (8.7 million) devotees took a holy dip on Sunday.

Crowd Control Measures in Ayodhya Dham

Extensive crowd control measures have been implemented by officials at Ayodhya Dham railway station in Ayodhya for the smooth management and security of the Mahakumbh crowd. DSP Yashwant Singh said, “Alertness has been increased before the Mahashivratri bath. Additional security forces have been deployed, increasing the total number of security personnel to over 350. Barricading has been done all around, a holding area has been established where passengers are being brought in an organised manner.”
He further stated, “We are making regular announcements regarding trains so that passengers remain aware. Passengers are being allowed entry only after the train arrives on the platform to control the crowd. All arrangements have been implemented to ensure that the platform does not exceed its capacity.”

