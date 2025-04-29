scriptUP Police Encounter: ₹1 Lakh Reward Criminal Killed in Encounter | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

UP Police Encounter: ₹1 Lakh Reward Criminal Killed in Encounter

UP Police Encounter: A ₹100,000 reward was offered for the arrest of Jitendra, alias Jeetu, who was killed in an encounter in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. A resident of Hathras, he had several cases registered against him, including murder. He had been absconding for a year in connection with the murder of a ration dealer.

MainpuriApr 29, 2025 / 11:27 am

Patrika Desk

mainpuri-crime,UP Police Encounter, Police Encounter, Hathras News, Jitendra Urf Jitu, 1 lakh Reward, Mainpuri Police, STF Agra Unit, Illegal Arms Recovery, UP Police

मैनपुरी पुलिस और एसटीएफ ने एक लाख के इनामी अपराधी जितेंद्र उर्फ जीतू को एनकाउंटर में ढेर कर दिया।

Police and the STF (Special Task Force) in Mainpuri eliminated Jitendra, alias Jeetu, a wanted criminal with a bounty of ₹100,000, in an encounter. The encounter with the criminal took place at Tarapur Kat Pulia near Elau police station in Hathras, where he sustained gunshot wounds. He was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead. An illegal .32 bore pistol, several empty and live cartridges, and a motorcycle were recovered from the accused. Jeetu Thakur hailed from Paharpur village in the Hathras Junction Kotwali area.

Wanted in Ration Dealer’s Murder

On 13 June last year, ration dealer Yogesh Upadhyay was murdered in a dispute related to the village head’s position (Pradhani). Yogesh’s body was found covered in blood under the Dhorpur overbridge in Hathras Junction. Police filed a report against six people in the case. While police arrested several accused, the main accused, Jeetu Thakur, remained at large. Police had announced a reward of ₹100,000 on his head and also seized his property.

Major Joint Operation by Mainpuri Police

Acting on a tip-off, the Mainpuri police and the Agra STF team surrounded Jeetu at Tarapur Kat Pulia in the Elau police station area. Jeetu opened fire on the police. In retaliation, he was shot. The injured Jeetu was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Hathras Police Informed

According to police, Jeetu Thakur was also wanted in other criminal cases besides the ration dealer murder case. Hathras police have also been informed about the encounter.

News / UP News / UP Police Encounter: ₹1 Lakh Reward Criminal Killed in Encounter

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Pakistan Cyber Attack on Rajasthan Government Websites

National News

Pakistan Cyber Attack on Rajasthan Government Websites

in 48 minutes

MP Weather Update: Heavy Wind, Rain, and Hailstorm Alert Issued

News Bulletin

MP Weather Update: Heavy Wind, Rain, and Hailstorm Alert Issued

in 1 hour

Putin Announces Temporary Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine War

World

Putin Announces Temporary Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine War

in 3 hours

Pakistan Army on High Alert; Defence Minister Claims Imminent Indian Attack

World

Pakistan Army on High Alert; Defence Minister Claims Imminent Indian Attack

in 27 minutes

Latest UP News

Weather to Change in Next 48 Hours: Rain and Strong Winds Alert for 20 Districts

Prayagraj

Weather to Change in Next 48 Hours: Rain and Strong Winds Alert for 20 Districts

11 hours ago

Uttar Pradesh: IMD Issues Rain and Storm Alert for 28-30 April

Noida

Uttar Pradesh: IMD Issues Rain and Storm Alert for 28-30 April

17 hours ago

UP Board Results: Girls Outshine Boys Again, Dominate Toppers’ List

UP News

UP Board Results: Girls Outshine Boys Again, Dominate Toppers’ List

4 days ago

Pahalgam terror attack: Shubham’s wife says ‘They shot him after hearing he was Hindu,’ then breaks down in tears

Kanpur

Pahalgam terror attack: Shubham’s wife says ‘They shot him after hearing he was Hindu,’ then breaks down in tears

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.