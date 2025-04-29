UP Police Encounter: ₹1 Lakh Reward Criminal Killed in Encounter

Wanted in Ration Dealer’s Murder On 13 June last year, ration dealer Yogesh Upadhyay was murdered in a dispute related to the village head’s position (Pradhani). Yogesh’s body was found covered in blood under the Dhorpur overbridge in Hathras Junction. Police filed a report against six people in the case. While police arrested several accused, the main accused, Jeetu Thakur, remained at large. Police had announced a reward of ₹100,000 on his head and also seized his property.

Major Joint Operation by Mainpuri Police Acting on a tip-off, the Mainpuri police and the Agra STF team surrounded Jeetu at Tarapur Kat Pulia in the Elau police station area. Jeetu opened fire on the police. In retaliation, he was shot. The injured Jeetu was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.