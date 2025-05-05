scriptUP Storm Alert: Heavy Rain, Hail Expected in Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur for Next 72 Hours | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

UP Storm Alert: Heavy Rain, Hail Expected in Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur for Next 72 Hours

UP Weather: A significant change in weather patterns is being observed, with a clear impact now visible in Uttar Pradesh. A warning has been issued for thunderstorms, rain, and hail in Lucknow, Hardoi, and several other districts in the next few hours. The administration has instructed authorities to remain vigilant.

LucknowMay 05, 2025 / 09:25 am

Patrika Desk

चक्रवाती सिस्टम ने बदला  मौसम; NDMAEW ने जारी किया हाई अलर्ट, अगले 72 घंटे संवेदनशील

UP Storm News Alert: A sudden change in the weather across North India has engulfed Uttar Pradesh. A warning issued on Sunday evening by the National Disaster Management Authority Women Empowerment (NDMAEW) clearly indicates that the weather will remain volatile for the next few hours to three days. Rain accompanied by hailstorms is expected in Lucknow, Hardoi, Barabanki, and several other districts, prompting advisories for people to remain vigilant. Meteorologists have warned of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning, and hail in some areas across the state.

Cyclonic systems in North India cause stir

Cyclonic wind pressure systems active over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bangladesh, and Assam have caused significant weather disturbances in North India. This entire system has drawn moisture from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal towards Uttar Pradesh, increasing cloud activity in the sky. Cloudy conditions were observed throughout Sunday in the capital Lucknow, and light drizzle started in the evening along with cool winds.
Lucknow rain alert

Immediate three-hour alert: Lucknow, Barabanki, Raebareli vulnerable

An alert issued by NDMAEW at 3:54 PM on Sunday stated that rain with strong winds is likely within the next 3 hours in Lucknow, Barabanki, and Raebareli districts. Lightning is also anticipated in some areas. Authorities have been instructed to keep all disaster management units on high alert and advise the public to exercise caution.

Western Uttar Pradesh most affected

According to the Meteorological Department’s report, heavy cloud cover is present in districts of western Uttar Pradesh such as Meerut, Bareilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Aligarh, and Agra. These areas have a high probability of light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning, and hail in some areas. Local moisture and high upper atmospheric pressure have further increased the likelihood of hail.
Eastern and central UP weather also to change

Districts in eastern and central UP, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Gonda, Bahraich, and Balrampur, are expected to experience partly cloudy skies and light showers in some areas. This will lead to a drop in daytime temperatures and provide relief from the intense heat. Experts suggest this situation may persist for up to 72 hours.

Impact on agriculture, farmers advised to remain vigilant

The harvesting of Rabi crops is underway in many parts of the state. This change in weather has become a cause for concern for farmers. There is a risk of damage to standing crops from hailstorms and strong winds. The Department of Agriculture has advised farmers to store their harvested crops in safe places and to regularly monitor weather updates.

Suggestions and precautions for the public

  • Avoid going outdoors unnecessarily
  • Keep weather alerts active on your mobile
  • Exercise caution in fields and open spaces due to the risk of lightning
  • Drive cautiously and avoid slippery roads
  • Follow any emergency instructions issued by the administration

Administration’s preparedness

The state government has instructed the district administrations to be fully prepared to handle any disaster situation. NDRF and SDRF teams are on high alert, and monitoring is being carried out in vulnerable areas.

