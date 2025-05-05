UP Storm Alert: Heavy Rain, Hail Expected in Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur for Next 72 Hours

Cyclonic systems in North India cause stir Cyclonic wind pressure systems active over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bangladesh, and Assam have caused significant weather disturbances in North India. This entire system has drawn moisture from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal towards Uttar Pradesh, increasing cloud activity in the sky. Cloudy conditions were observed throughout Sunday in the capital Lucknow, and light drizzle started in the evening along with cool winds.

Lucknow rain alert Immediate three-hour alert: Lucknow, Barabanki, Raebareli vulnerable An alert issued by NDMAEW at 3:54 PM on Sunday stated that rain with strong winds is likely within the next 3 hours in Lucknow, Barabanki, and Raebareli districts. Lightning is also anticipated in some areas. Authorities have been instructed to keep all disaster management units on high alert and advise the public to exercise caution.

Western Uttar Pradesh most affected According to the Meteorological Department’s report, heavy cloud cover is present in districts of western Uttar Pradesh such as Meerut, Bareilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Aligarh, and Agra. These areas have a high probability of light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning, and hail in some areas. Local moisture and high upper atmospheric pressure have further increased the likelihood of hail.

Eastern and central UP weather also to change Districts in eastern and central UP, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Gonda, Bahraich, and Balrampur, are expected to experience partly cloudy skies and light showers in some areas. This will lead to a drop in daytime temperatures and provide relief from the intense heat. Experts suggest this situation may persist for up to 72 hours.

Impact on agriculture, farmers advised to remain vigilant The harvesting of Rabi crops is underway in many parts of the state. This change in weather has become a cause for concern for farmers. There is a risk of damage to standing crops from hailstorms and strong winds. The Department of Agriculture has advised farmers to store their harvested crops in safe places and to regularly monitor weather updates.