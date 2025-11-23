UP Teacher Recruitment: 1515 posts in Aided Junior High Schools, online applications from November 24, selection list on December 23

Teacher (Image: Patrika)
UP Launches Recruitment for 1,515 Junior High School Posts: The long-awaited recruitment process for headmasters and assistant teachers in the state's aided junior high schools has now officially begun. The Basic Education Directorate has issued detailed guidelines in this regard and announced the online application dates. Following the examination held in 2021 and the revised results declared in 2022, the appointment process is now moving forward for eligible candidates. A total of 253 headmaster and 1,262 assistant teacher positions will be filled through this recruitment. There is enthusiasm among candidates across the state due to this announcement, as the process had been stalled for nearly two years.
Even after this, the appointment process could not move forward for one reason or another. Now, the Basic Education Department has taken a decisive step towards providing appointments to candidates by removing all obstacles.
The department has also directed all District Basic Education Officers to ensure monitoring of the application process.
The application process on the NIC portal has been claimed to be completely digital and transparent. Candidates will only need to:
The system will automatically check the result-based merit and eligibility. This will reduce the possibility of errors and disputes.
According to the Basic Education Directorate, the department will work on a strict schedule to complete the entire process on time.
Officials have clarified that
After this, appointment letters for the selected candidates will be issued by the respective districts. The department aims to complete all appointments by January 2025.
This recruitment drive includes positions in two categories:
1. Headmaster – 253 Posts
2. Assistant Teacher – 1262 Posts
The Basic Education Director has instructed all districts to ensure no delay in the application process, provide technical support, and offer immediate solutions to any problems faced by candidates. The verification of documents uploaded on the portal should be done transparently, and appointment letters should be issued on time after the release of the selection list. Control rooms are also being activated in the districts for this purpose.
This announcement is a major relief for thousands of candidates who appeared for the examination in 2021.
With the process now starting, candidates have renewed hope that they will receive their appointments soon. The documents released by the officials clarify that selection will be merit-based. The list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the examination. There will be no interview or additional examination. District allocation will be done automatically through the portal. The reservation policy will be applied as per pre-determined rules.
The Basic Education Department states that this recruitment is also significant because vacancies were increasing due to a large number of teachers retiring, affecting academic activities in aided junior high schools. Administrative work in schools was also disrupted in the absence of headmasters. The appointment of new teachers and headmasters will improve the condition of the schools. Instructions to Districts: Transparency and Timeliness are Top Priorities
The Basic Education Directorate has made it clear that any recommendations, pressure, or external interference will not be tolerated. The process will be completely digital, transparent, and time-bound. Districts will have to submit reports of each stage to the department on time.
Big NewsView All
UP News
Trending