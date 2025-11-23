Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

UP News

UP Teacher Recruitment: 1515 posts in Aided Junior High Schools, online applications from November 24, selection list on December 23

The long-stalled recruitment process in aided junior high schools has finally begun. Read the full story to know more.

3 min read
Google source verification

Lucknow

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 23, 2025

Fraud news

Teacher (Image: Patrika)

UP Launches Recruitment for 1,515 Junior High School Posts: The long-awaited recruitment process for headmasters and assistant teachers in the state's aided junior high schools has now officially begun. The Basic Education Directorate has issued detailed guidelines in this regard and announced the online application dates. Following the examination held in 2021 and the revised results declared in 2022, the appointment process is now moving forward for eligible candidates. A total of 253 headmaster and 1,262 assistant teacher positions will be filled through this recruitment. There is enthusiasm among candidates across the state due to this announcement, as the process had been stalled for nearly two years.

  • This recruitment process in aided junior high schools had been pending for a long time.
  • The recruitment examination was conducted in October 2021.
  • After various technical amendments and the resolution of petitions, the revised result was released on September 6, 2022.

Even after this, the appointment process could not move forward for one reason or another. Now, the Basic Education Department has taken a decisive step towards providing appointments to candidates by removing all obstacles.

Online Applications from November 24 to December 14

  • As per the letter issued by the Basic Education Director
  • Candidates can apply online from November 24, 2024, on the portal created by NIC.The last date for application has been set as December 14.Only online applications will be accepted.No physical forms or offline applications will be valid.

The department has also directed all District Basic Education Officers to ensure monitoring of the application process.

Claim of Simple and Transparent Application Process

The application process on the NIC portal has been claimed to be completely digital and transparent. Candidates will only need to:

  • Registration
  • Upload educational certificates
  • Mark sheets
  • Category certificate (if applicable)
  • Photograph and signature
  • Examination roll number

The system will automatically check the result-based merit and eligibility. This will reduce the possibility of errors and disputes.

Selection List to be Released on December 23

According to the Basic Education Directorate, the department will work on a strict schedule to complete the entire process on time.
Officials have clarified that

  • Applications will be accepted from November 24 to December 14
  • Scrutiny and verification will take place from December 15–22
  • And the selection list will be released on December 23

After this, appointment letters for the selected candidates will be issued by the respective districts. The department aims to complete all appointments by January 2025.

Total Vacancies: 1515 Posts

This recruitment drive includes positions in two categories:

1. Headmaster – 253 Posts

  • These posts are for deployment as school heads in aided (not unaided) junior high schools.
  • Required qualifications for Headmaster posts:
  • Graduation
  • Teacher training in the relevant subject
  • And minimum experience (as per rules)

2. Assistant Teacher – 1262 Posts

  • These include positions in subjects such as language, mathematics, science, social science, art, physical education, etc.

Basic Education Director Issues Guidelines

The Basic Education Director has instructed all districts to ensure no delay in the application process, provide technical support, and offer immediate solutions to any problems faced by candidates. The verification of documents uploaded on the portal should be done transparently, and appointment letters should be issued on time after the release of the selection list. Control rooms are also being activated in the districts for this purpose.

Relief for Candidates Waiting for Two Years

This announcement is a major relief for thousands of candidates who appeared for the examination in 2021.

  • Over the past two years
  • The matter went to court several times
  • Results were revised
  • And the recruitment remained stalled at the administrative level

With the process now starting, candidates have renewed hope that they will receive their appointments soon. The documents released by the officials clarify that selection will be merit-based. The list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the examination. There will be no interview or additional examination. District allocation will be done automatically through the portal. The reservation policy will be applied as per pre-determined rules.

According to the Education Department, Teacher Shortages in Schools Will Be Addressed

The Basic Education Department states that this recruitment is also significant because vacancies were increasing due to a large number of teachers retiring, affecting academic activities in aided junior high schools. Administrative work in schools was also disrupted in the absence of headmasters. The appointment of new teachers and headmasters will improve the condition of the schools. Instructions to Districts: Transparency and Timeliness are Top Priorities

The Basic Education Directorate has made it clear that any recommendations, pressure, or external interference will not be tolerated. The process will be completely digital, transparent, and time-bound. Districts will have to submit reports of each stage to the department on time.

