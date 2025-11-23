UP Teacher Recruitment: 1515 posts in Aided Junior High Schools, online applications from November 24, selection list on December 23

UP Launches Recruitment for 1,515 Junior High School Posts: The long-awaited recruitment process for headmasters and assistant teachers in the state's aided junior high schools has now officially begun. The Basic Education Directorate has issued detailed guidelines in this regard and announced the online application dates. Following the examination held in 2021 and the revised results declared in 2022, the appointment process is now moving forward for eligible candidates. A total of 253 headmaster and 1,262 assistant teacher positions will be filled through this recruitment. There is enthusiasm among candidates across the state due to this announcement, as the process had been stalled for nearly two years.