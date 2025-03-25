UPPSC Announces 42 Vacancies; Deadline 24 April

Application Deadline and Fee Submission Last date for online application and fee submission: 24 April 2025 Online application modification and fee resolution: Until 1 May 2025 Last date for hard copy submission: 8 May 2025 (until 5 PM)
Only OTR-Based Applications Accepted Secretary Ashok Kumar stated that only OTR (One Time Registration)-based online applications will be accepted for these posts. Applications submitted through any other means will not be accepted. Interested candidates can apply before the deadline.
Recruitment to these posts The recruitments will be for the following posts: Assistant Architect (two posts) in the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Urban Planning Department; Assistant Director Fisheries (seven posts) in the Fisheries Department; Research Officer (one post) in the Directorate of Financial Management and Budget; Lecturer Pharmacy (11 posts) in the Medical Education Department; Reader (Upadhyay) (Homeopathic Materia Medica and Homeopathy Pharmacy, 11 posts) in the Ayush (Homeopathy) Department; Acharya Munaf-e-ul Aja (one post) in the Ayush (Unani) Department; Professor (Ilmul Saidla and Ilmul Adviya) (two posts) in the Ayush (Unani) Department; and Acharya Kulliyat (one post) in the Unani Directorate.