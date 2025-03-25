scriptUPPSC Announces 42 Vacancies; Deadline 24 April | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

UPPSC Announces 42 Vacancies; Deadline 24 April

UPPSC Recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced recruitments for various departments. The last date to apply is 24 April 2025.

PrayagrajMar 25, 2025 / 10:37 am

Patrika Desk

UPPSC ने 42 पदों पर निकाली भर्ती, अंतिम तिथि 24 अप्रैल

UPPSC ने 42 पदों पर निकाली भर्ती, अंतिम तिथि 24 अप्रैल

UPPSC Recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has commenced the application process for recruitment to 42 posts in various government departments from Monday. Details regarding important dates and the application procedure are provided for interested candidates.

Application Deadline and Fee Submission

Last date for online application and fee submission: 24 April 2025

Online application modification and fee resolution: Until 1 May 2025

Last date for hard copy submission: 8 May 2025 (until 5 PM)

Only OTR-Based Applications Accepted

Secretary Ashok Kumar stated that only OTR (One Time Registration)-based online applications will be accepted for these posts. Applications submitted through any other means will not be accepted. Interested candidates can apply before the deadline.

Recruitment to these posts

The recruitments will be for the following posts: Assistant Architect (two posts) in the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Urban Planning Department; Assistant Director Fisheries (seven posts) in the Fisheries Department; Research Officer (one post) in the Directorate of Financial Management and Budget; Lecturer Pharmacy (11 posts) in the Medical Education Department; Reader (Upadhyay) (Homeopathic Materia Medica and Homeopathy Pharmacy, 11 posts) in the Ayush (Homeopathy) Department; Acharya Munaf-e-ul Aja (one post) in the Ayush (Unani) Department; Professor (Ilmul Saidla and Ilmul Adviya) (two posts) in the Ayush (Unani) Department; and Acharya Kulliyat (one post) in the Unani Directorate.

News / UP News / UPPSC Announces 42 Vacancies; Deadline 24 April

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Honey Trap Controversy in Karnataka: BJP Accuses Congress of Phone Tapping

National News

Honey Trap Controversy in Karnataka: BJP Accuses Congress of Phone Tapping

in 1 hour

Forensic Expert Claims IED on NH 63 Planted 10 Years Ago

National News

Forensic Expert Claims IED on NH 63 Planted 10 Years Ago

in 3 hours

Forest Guard Exam Paper Leak: Constable, Railway Assistant Station Master Arrested

Crime

Forest Guard Exam Paper Leak: Constable, Railway Assistant Station Master Arrested

in 1 hour

Husband and Wife Stab Each Other in Dispute; Wife, a GNM Nurse, Dies

Special

Husband and Wife Stab Each Other in Dispute; Wife, a GNM Nurse, Dies

in 3 hours

Latest UP News

Sahil's Gambling Spree with Saurabh's Money: New Revelations in Murder Case

UP News

Sahil's Gambling Spree with Saurabh's Money: New Revelations in Murder Case

19 hours ago

'Arrange the shroud, Manish will be shot': Youth murdered before birthday cake cutting

UP News

'Arrange the shroud, Manish will be shot': Youth murdered before birthday cake cutting

20 hours ago

Murder Accused Muskaan to Undergo Pregnancy Test; Wants to Stay with Sahil in Jail

UP News

Murder Accused Muskaan to Undergo Pregnancy Test; Wants to Stay with Sahil in Jail

20 hours ago

Saurabh and Muskan: Childhood bond, runaway romance, and a tragic end

UP News

Saurabh and Muskan: Childhood bond, runaway romance, and a tragic end

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.