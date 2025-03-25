UPPSC Announces 42 Vacancies; Deadline 24 April

Application Deadline and Fee Submission Last date for online application and fee submission: 24 April 2025 Online application modification and fee resolution: Until 1 May 2025 Last date for hard copy submission: 8 May 2025 (until 5 PM)

Only OTR-Based Applications Accepted Secretary Ashok Kumar stated that only OTR (One Time Registration)-based online applications will be accepted for these posts. Applications submitted through any other means will not be accepted. Interested candidates can apply before the deadline.