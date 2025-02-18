Uttar Pradesh: 7 new expressways to be built, passing through 56 districts – is yours on the list?

Vindhya Expressway to be 320 km long The 320 km long Vindhya Expressway will commence from Prayagraj and extend to Mirzapur, Varanasi, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra. The estimated cost is ₹22400 crore. From there, the expressway could potentially connect to Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, a new link expressway will commence from Chandauli on the Vindhya Expressway and connect to Ghazipur, the final point of the Purvanchal Expressway. This will be named the ‘Vindhya Purvanchal Link Expressway’. This approximately 100 km long expressway is estimated to cost ₹7000 crore.

Lucknow Link Expressway The Lucknow Link Expressway will be 50 km long. This road is being constructed to connect the Purvanchal and Agra Expressways. ₹4200 crore has been allocated for its construction and land acquisition.

Chitrakoot Link Expressway The Chitrakoot Link Expressway will be 120 km long. This expressway will connect Bundelkhand to various districts. Jhansi Link Expressway The Bundelkhand Expressway will connect to Jhansi. It will be 100 kilometres long. This will provide direct expressway access to the most important districts of Bundelkhand.

Jewar Link Expressway The Jewar Link Expressway will connect the Jewar Airport to the Yamuna Expressway. It will be 76 km long. Agra-Lucknow Ganga Expressway Link Road This link expressway will be constructed to connect the Ganga Expressway between Prayagraj and Meerut to Lucknow. The estimated cost is approximately ₹8000 crore.