UP News

Uttar Pradesh: 7 new expressways to be built, passing through 56 districts – is yours on the list?

Seven new expressways: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced seven new expressways, a project costing ₹50,000 crore. Significantly, these seven expressways will connect 56 districts between Lucknow-SCR and Delhi-NCR. Their total length will be 866 kilometres.

LucknowFeb 18, 2025 / 09:53 am

Patrika Desk

UP Expressways: The Uttar Pradesh government has finalised plans for the construction of the Vindhya Expressway and the Vindhya Purvanchal Expressway. Preparations are underway to commence construction of both expressways in July. A consultant company will be selected in March to determine the routes for both expressways. Following the survey, the company will finalise the routes, after which land acquisition will take place. Subsequently, a developer will be chosen to undertake the construction. UPIDA (Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority) has prepared a comprehensive plan for the expressway construction.

Vindhya Expressway to be 320 km long

The 320 km long Vindhya Expressway will commence from Prayagraj and extend to Mirzapur, Varanasi, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra. The estimated cost is ₹22400 crore. From there, the expressway could potentially connect to Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.
Meanwhile, a new link expressway will commence from Chandauli on the Vindhya Expressway and connect to Ghazipur, the final point of the Purvanchal Expressway. This will be named the ‘Vindhya Purvanchal Link Expressway’. This approximately 100 km long expressway is estimated to cost ₹7000 crore.

Lucknow Link Expressway

The Lucknow Link Expressway will be 50 km long. This road is being constructed to connect the Purvanchal and Agra Expressways. ₹4200 crore has been allocated for its construction and land acquisition.

Chitrakoot Link Expressway

The Chitrakoot Link Expressway will be 120 km long. This expressway will connect Bundelkhand to various districts.

Jhansi Link Expressway

The Bundelkhand Expressway will connect to Jhansi. It will be 100 kilometres long. This will provide direct expressway access to the most important districts of Bundelkhand.

Jewar Link Expressway

The Jewar Link Expressway will connect the Jewar Airport to the Yamuna Expressway. It will be 76 km long.

Agra-Lucknow Ganga Expressway Link Road

This link expressway will be constructed to connect the Ganga Expressway between Prayagraj and Meerut to Lucknow. The estimated cost is approximately ₹8000 crore.

Ganga Expressway work to be completed by November

Meanwhile, the construction of the Ganga Expressway, being built from Meerut to Prayagraj, is 71% complete. The projected completion date is November 2025. 95% of the earthwork on the main carriageway has been completed. 1500 structures are to be erected along the entire route. As of 10 February, 1412 structures have been completed.

