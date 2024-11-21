Uttar Pradesh Government Announcement: 24 November Declared a Public Holiday – Find Out Why

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council, Prayagraj, has issued a holiday calendar, according to which 24 November will be observed as Guru Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day. All basic education council-controlled schools, recognised schools, and offices will remain closed on this day, which is the last holiday of November. Earlier, there were holidays from 1 November to 3 November on account of Diwali and other festivals. There was also a public holiday on 7 November for Chhath Puja and 15 November for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Martyrdom Day The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a public holiday on 24 November. We celebrate this day as Martyrdom Day. On this day, Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb beheaded Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur for not accepting Islam. Therefore, we celebrate 24 November as Martyrdom Day. Earlier, Guru Teg Bahadur had bravely fought against the Mughal rule. He was killed by Aurangzeb on 24 November 1675 and thus became a martyr.