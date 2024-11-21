scriptUttar Pradesh Government Announcement: 24 November Declared a Public Holiday – Find Out Why | Uttar Pradesh Government Announcement: 24 November Declared a Public Holiday – Find Out Why | Latest News | Patrika News
According to the holiday calendar issued by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council, Prayagraj, all government schools, recognized schools, and offices will remain closed on 24 November.

प्रदेश सरकार की सार्वजनिक अवकाश की घोषणा
24 November Public Holiday The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a public holiday on 24 November. However, since it falls on a Sunday, it will not be of much benefit. 23 November is a Saturday, and all LIC and bank branches will remain closed on this day. This will be the last holiday of November. The next public holiday will be on 25 December, and all banks, insurance companies, schools, colleges, and government offices will remain closed on this day.
Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council, Prayagraj, has issued a holiday calendar, according to which 24 November will be observed as Guru Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day. All basic education council-controlled schools, recognised schools, and offices will remain closed on this day, which is the last holiday of November. Earlier, there were holidays from 1 November to 3 November on account of Diwali and other festivals. There was also a public holiday on 7 November for Chhath Puja and 15 November for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Martyrdom Day

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a public holiday on 24 November. We celebrate this day as Martyrdom Day. On this day, Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb beheaded Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur for not accepting Islam. Therefore, we celebrate 24 November as Martyrdom Day. Earlier, Guru Teg Bahadur had bravely fought against the Mughal rule. He was killed by Aurangzeb on 24 November 1675 and thus became a martyr.

