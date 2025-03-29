Uttar Pradesh: Liquor Shops to Remain Open Overnight on March 31st-April 1st

In Unnao, all new liquor shops will remain open from 10 PM on 31 March to 12 AM on 1 April. Wholesale shops will remain open throughout the night of 31 March to 1 April. During this time, liquor will be supplied to retail licensees. District Magistrate (DM) Gaurang Rathi issued this order. He stated that wholesale and retail shopkeepers will be supplied with liquor during this period.
The District Magistrate of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, Gaurang Rathi, stated that retail licensees for the year 2024-25 have been ordered to keep their shops open from 10 PM on 31 March 2025 to 12 AM on 1 April 2025. During these two hours, stocktaking, PSO machine return, and other administrative tasks will be carried out. No liquor sales will take place during this time.
Order for New License Holders
The District Magistrate also stated that new retail licensees for 2025-26 have been ordered to keep their shops open until 12 AM on 1 April. During this time, new retail licensees will be permitted to collect liquor from wholesale shops. The District Magistrate clarified that liquor can only be obtained from wholesale shops during this period, and only maintenance-related work would be carried out at the shops. Under no circumstances will liquor sales be permitted.
Wholesale shops will also remain open.
The District Magistrate stated that all wholesale licensees in the state will also keep their shops open throughout the night of 31 March to 1 April. This will ensure that new retail licensees can receive their liquor supply from 10 AM on 1 April.
