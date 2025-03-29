Uttar Pradesh: Liquor Shops to Remain Open Overnight on March 31st-April 1st

The District Magistrate of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, Gaurang Rathi, stated that retail licensees for the year 2024-25 have been ordered to keep their shops open from 10 PM on 31 March 2025 to 12 AM on 1 April 2025. During these two hours, stocktaking, PSO machine return, and other administrative tasks will be carried out. No liquor sales will take place during this time.

Order for New License Holders The District Magistrate also stated that new retail licensees for 2025-26 have been ordered to keep their shops open until 12 AM on 1 April. During this time, new retail licensees will be permitted to collect liquor from wholesale shops. The District Magistrate clarified that liquor can only be obtained from wholesale shops during this period, and only maintenance-related work would be carried out at the shops. Under no circumstances will liquor sales be permitted.