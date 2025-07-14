Uttar Pradesh School Closures: Schools in Varanasi, Bareilly, and Badaun Closed Due to Sawan Somwar and Kanwar Yatra

Schools Closed in 3 UP Districts: Extensive preparations have begun at the administrative level in Uttar Pradesh with the onset of Sawan and the Kanwar Yatra. As a result, schools in three districts – Varanasi, Bareilly, and Badaun – have been declared closed on Mondays and Saturdays. The main objective is to provide security to devotees and ensure smooth traffic flow. Details of the plans, reasons, and impacts for each district are outlined below.