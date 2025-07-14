Uttar Pradesh School Closures: Schools in Varanasi, Bareilly, and Badaun Closed Due to Sawan Somwar and Kanwar Yatra

Schools Closed in 3 UP Districts: Extensive preparations have begun at the administrative level in Uttar Pradesh with the onset of Sawan and the Kanwar Yatra. As a result, schools in three districts – Varanasi, Bareilly, and Badaun – have been declared closed on Mondays and Saturdays. The main objective is to provide security to devotees and ensure smooth traffic flow. Details of the plans, reasons, and impacts for each district are outlined below.
The Varanasi District Inspector of Schools (DIO), Bholenath Pratap Singh, and the in-charge reserved teacher, BSA, have announced a holiday on Monday, 14 July, for all types of schools: Pariṣadiya (council), secondary, CBSE, and ICSE.
Key Points
The District Magistrate (DM) of Bareilly, Avinash Singh, has announced a holiday in schools on all four Mondays of the Sawan month.
Institutions Affected: Secondary, basic education, CBSE, ICSE, and other board schools; colleges, ITIs, and institutions within a 5 km radius of Delhi Road and Badaun Road; technical and vocational educational institutions.
Special Provisions
In Badaun, the district administration has decided to keep primary schools (classes 1-8) closed every Saturday and Monday during the Shravan month.
1. Security Perspective
A large number of devotees participate in the Kanwar Yatra to offer water at Shiva temples. This leads to large crowds on main roads, potentially endangering the safety of children and students.
2. Traffic Management
Route diversions disrupt vehicular movement. The movement of buses, vans, and other private vehicles during school operations could be difficult.
3. Teaching Strategy
The order mentions that the missed teaching should be conducted on Sundays in closed schools. This will ensure the continuity of studies.
|District
|Days of Holiday
|Remote Class/Arrangement
|Varanasi
|First Monday of Sawan, 14 July
|Conduct classes on Sunday
|Bareilly
|All four Mondays of Sawan
|Staff present, no classes
|Badaun
|Every Saturday and Monday of Shravan month
Dr. Rita Verma, an education expert, says, “This step ensures safety, but it is necessary to determine the study timeframe and provide transparency. Giving teachers an excessive workload can affect the quality of education.”
Amol Singh of the City Development Council says, “Maintaining public order in situations like roadblocks is challenging. In such times, a holiday policy makes traffic and crowd management easier. However, how this affects studies is a matter for review.”