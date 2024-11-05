Uttar Pradesh weather alert: Rain, strong winds, and lightning strikes forecast for five districts

Impact of Changing WeatherAccording to the officials of the Meteorological Department, the current situation has arisen due to the activation of western disturbances and other weather elements. The local administration has advised people to be cautious and stay safe during bad weather. Given the lightning strikes, people have been strictly advised to avoid open spaces and standing under trees.
How to Stay Safe?To avoid the risks of sudden rain and lightning strikes, it is essential to follow some important precautions: Whenever there is a thunderstorm with lightning, immediately move to a safe place.
People working in fields and labourers should be extra cautious and stay away from open spaces when lightning strikes.
Reduce the use of electronic devices and stay away from windows and doors.