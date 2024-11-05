scriptUttar Pradesh weather alert: Rain, strong winds, and lightning strikes forecast for five districts | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Uttar Pradesh weather alert: Rain, strong winds, and lightning strikes forecast for five districts

UP Rain Alert: The Meteorological Department has issued a severe warning for Bahraich, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, and Shravasti districts; strong winds and lightning strikes are expected, so be cautious. Let’s know the current weather situation…

LucknowNov 05, 2024 / 10:09 am

Patrika Desk

मौसम विभाग ने पांच जिलों में जारी की गरज के साथ बारिश और बिजली गिरने की चेतावनी

मौसम विभाग ने पांच जिलों में जारी की गरज के साथ बारिश और बिजली गिरने की चेतावनी

UP Rain Alert: The weather has suddenly changed in five districts of Uttar Pradesh. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for Bahraich, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, and Shravasti districts. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain, strong winds with a speed of 30-40 km per hour, and lightning strikes in these areas. This unexpected change in weather has increased the concern among residents.

Impact of Changing Weather

According to the officials of the Meteorological Department, the current situation has arisen due to the activation of western disturbances and other weather elements. The local administration has advised people to be cautious and stay safe during bad weather. Given the lightning strikes, people have been strictly advised to avoid open spaces and standing under trees.

How to Stay Safe?

To avoid the risks of sudden rain and lightning strikes, it is essential to follow some important precautions:

Whenever there is a thunderstorm with lightning, immediately move to a safe place.
People working in fields and labourers should be extra cautious and stay away from open spaces when lightning strikes.
Reduce the use of electronic devices and stay away from windows and doors.

Administrative Preparations and Suggestions

The local administration has put its disaster management teams on high alert to deal with potential emergencies. Citizens have been appealed to follow administrative announcements and updates from the Meteorological Department.
Considering the current weather situation, it is essential to issue warnings in schools, colleges, and other institutions to ensure the safety of children. Additionally, travellers have been advised to change their plans. In such changing weather, it is crucial to stay alert and take precautions to stay safe.

News / UP News / Uttar Pradesh weather alert: Rain, strong winds, and lightning strikes forecast for five districts

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Four children accidentally lock themselves in car while playing; later found dead

National News

Four children accidentally lock themselves in car while playing; later found dead

in 3 hours

Maharashtra: Last Day to Persuade Rebels, 11 from Mahayuti and 15 from MVA in the Fray

National News

Maharashtra: Last Day to Persuade Rebels, 11 from Mahayuti and 15 from MVA in the Fray

in 4 hours

US Election 2024: Best Choice for India – Kamala Harris or Donald Trump?

world

US Election 2024: Best Choice for India – Kamala Harris or Donald Trump?

in 2 hours

Renowned Folk Singer Sharda Sinha Put on Ventilator, PM Modi Speaks to Her Son

National News

Renowned Folk Singer Sharda Sinha Put on Ventilator, PM Modi Speaks to Her Son

in 3 hours

Latest UP News

Moradabad Crime: Husband Poisons Wife’s Milk After She Opposes His Drinking

UP News

Moradabad Crime: Husband Poisons Wife’s Milk After She Opposes His Drinking

14 hours ago

Gold and Silver Prices Drop: A Golden Opportunity for Buyers as Wedding Season Demand Rises

UP News

Gold and Silver Prices Drop: A Golden Opportunity for Buyers as Wedding Season Demand Rises

15 hours ago

Uttarakhand Accident: 20 People Die, Bus Falls into a Gorge

UP News

Uttarakhand Accident: 20 People Die, Bus Falls into a Gorge

18 hours ago

Diwali Night: Fire Breaks out in Four Societies of Noida, Fire Brigade Takes Control

UP News

Diwali Night: Fire Breaks out in Four Societies of Noida, Fire Brigade Takes Control

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.