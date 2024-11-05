Uttar Pradesh weather alert: Rain, strong winds, and lightning strikes forecast for five districts

Impact of Changing Weather According to the officials of the Meteorological Department, the current situation has arisen due to the activation of western disturbances and other weather elements. The local administration has advised people to be cautious and stay safe during bad weather. Given the lightning strikes, people have been strictly advised to avoid open spaces and standing under trees.

How to Stay Safe? To avoid the risks of sudden rain and lightning strikes, it is essential to follow some important precautions: Whenever there is a thunderstorm with lightning, immediately move to a safe place.

People working in fields and labourers should be extra cautious and stay away from open spaces when lightning strikes.

Reduce the use of electronic devices and stay away from windows and doors.

Administrative Preparations and Suggestions The local administration has put its disaster management teams on high alert to deal with potential emergencies. Citizens have been appealed to follow administrative announcements and updates from the Meteorological Department.

Considering the current weather situation, it is essential to issue warnings in schools, colleges, and other institutions to ensure the safety of children. Additionally, travellers have been advised to change their plans. In such changing weather, it is crucial to stay alert and take precautions to stay safe.