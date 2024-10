Doctors declared four people dead In the morning, people who were out for a walk saw that a car was stuck in a dumper truck. The driver of the dumper truck was trying to escape. The dumper truck had moved about 100 meters away from the accident site. Local people informed the police, who reached the spot and pulled out everyone from the car. They were sent to the Trauma Centre in an ambulance, where doctors declared four people dead.

It is reported that all the deceased were residents of the Manduadih police station area of Varanasi. People had jammed the highway to stop the dumper truck. The police arrived and cleared the jam, restoring traffic.