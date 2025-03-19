Wife cuts husband into 15 pieces, buries him in cement, then goes on Shimla trip

How was the crime uncovered? When the woman returned from Shimla, she informed her mother about her husband. Following this, the family reported the incident to the police. After receiving the information, the police arrested the woman and her lover. However, due to the cement in the drum, the body could not be retrieved.

Saurav and Muskaan’s Love Marriage According to media reports, the police say that 29-year-old Saurav Rajput, a resident of Indiranagar, was an officer in the Merchant Navy. However, Saurav’s mother, Renu, claims he worked at a mall in London. In 2016, Saurav Rajput had a love marriage with Muskaan Rastogi. They have a six-year-old daughter who is in class two.

Extra-marital Affair Began in 2019 Saurav’s wife and daughter lived in the Indira Nagar house. Saurav’s father, Munnalal, brother Bablu, and mother Renu lived separately in Brahmpuri. In 2019, Muskaan began an affair with Sahil Shukla, who resided in Shastri Ki Kothi.