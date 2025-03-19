scriptWife cuts husband into 15 pieces, buries him in cement, then goes on Shimla trip | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Wife cuts husband into 15 pieces, buries him in cement, then goes on Shimla trip

In Meerut, a wife, in collusion with her lover, allegedly murdered her husband. Following the murder, she and her lover travelled to Shimla. The police have now arrested both individuals.

MeerutMar 19, 2025 / 09:39 am

Patrika Desk

पत्नी ने पति को 15 टुकड़ों में काटा, सीमेंट में दफनाया

पत्नी ने पति को 15 टुकड़ों में काटा, सीमेंट में दफनाया

A shocking incident has come to light from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where a wife murdered her husband. The woman, along with her lover, committed the crime and disposed of the body parts in a plastic drum. Not only that, they poured cement over the drum and fled to Shimla. This incident occurred in Indira Nagar, Brahmpuri, where the husband was murdered 15 days ago.

How was the crime uncovered?

When the woman returned from Shimla, she informed her mother about her husband. Following this, the family reported the incident to the police. After receiving the information, the police arrested the woman and her lover. However, due to the cement in the drum, the body could not be retrieved.

Saurav and Muskaan’s Love Marriage

According to media reports, the police say that 29-year-old Saurav Rajput, a resident of Indiranagar, was an officer in the Merchant Navy. However, Saurav’s mother, Renu, claims he worked at a mall in London. In 2016, Saurav Rajput had a love marriage with Muskaan Rastogi. They have a six-year-old daughter who is in class two.

Extra-marital Affair Began in 2019

Saurav’s wife and daughter lived in the Indira Nagar house. Saurav’s father, Munnalal, brother Bablu, and mother Renu lived separately in Brahmpuri. In 2019, Muskaan began an affair with Sahil Shukla, who resided in Shastri Ki Kothi.

Saurav Returned Home on Muskaan’s Birthday

Muskaan’s birthday was on February 25th, and Saurav returned from London on February 24th. Saurav had become aware of the affair between Muskaan and Sahil. There were ongoing disputes between them. On the night of March 4th, Muskaan allegedly slipped a sedative into Saurav’s food, called her lover, and then, with the help of her lover, murdered Saurav with a knife.

News / UP News / Wife cuts husband into 15 pieces, buries him in cement, then goes on Shimla trip

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Sunita Williams Returns to Earth After 9-Month Space Mission

World

Sunita Williams Returns to Earth After 9-Month Space Mission

in 3 hours

Putin Agrees to Limited Ukraine Ceasefire, Hints at Closer US Ties

World

Putin Agrees to Limited Ukraine Ceasefire, Hints at Closer US Ties

in 3 hours

18 Madrasas Sealed in Major Police Operation

UP News

18 Madrasas Sealed in Major Police Operation

in 4 hours

Rajasthan: Jail for illegal boring as groundwater bill set for assembly approval today

Special

Rajasthan: Jail for illegal boring as groundwater bill set for assembly approval today

in 3 hours

Latest UP News

Wife cuts husband into 15 pieces, buries him in cement, then goes on Shimla trip

UP News

Wife cuts husband into 15 pieces, buries him in cement, then goes on Shimla trip

in 4 hours

18 Madrasas Sealed in Major Police Operation

UP News

18 Madrasas Sealed in Major Police Operation

in 4 hours

Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Suspended After Allegedly Showing Obscene Videos to Students, Case Filed

UP News

Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Suspended After Allegedly Showing Obscene Videos to Students, Case Filed

17 hours ago

UP Braces for Heavy Rain and Strong Winds: Weather Department Forecast

UP News

UP Braces for Heavy Rain and Strong Winds: Weather Department Forecast

20 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.