Yogi Adityanath Admonishes Rahul Gandhi, Accuses SP-Congress of Glorifying Jinnah

He stated, “Shouldn’t one India be a superior India? Then you should ask them what they were doing for six to ten decades? They should have asked their grandfathers, grandmothers, and fathers. Why didn’t they do it then? The entire nation is supporting Modi ji. Why didn’t the Congress do that? They always wanted to keep the Ayodhya dispute a dispute.”

CM Yogi further stated, “They have been doing politics in the name of Gandhi ji for their entire lives. But in 1916, Gandhi made strong comments on the narrow lanes of Kashi. Why didn’t they fulfill Mahatma Gandhi’s dreams? PM Modi fulfilled his dreams. Why didn’t the Congress abolish triple talaq? Why didn’t the Congress publicise Kumbh with so much glory and divinity? Why did the Congress fail to provide a world-class model of infrastructure in the country? And in Ayodhya, the Ram Mandir has also been constructed. Everyone is getting a glimpse of a new Ayodhya. Lakhs of people are coming every day to see it.”

CM Yogi’s Jibe at Bharat Jodo Yatra The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further labelled Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ as a ‘Bharat Todo Abhiyan’, stating that everyone is aware of his intentions. He said, “The Bharat Jodo Yatra is part of the Bharat Todo Abhiyan. He criticises India outside India. The country has understood his nature and intentions.”

#WATCH | On Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says "…Bharat ki rajneeti mein BJP ke liye Rahul Gandhi jaise kuch namune zaroor rehne chahiye…His 'Bharat Jodo' is a part of 'Bharat Todo Abhiyan'. When he goes to… pic.twitter.com/Gt9bHDUWIs — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2025 CM Yogi Attacks SP The Uttar Pradesh CM also attacked Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and an ally of the Congress, stating that those who praise Jinnah should not teach us history. CM Yogi said, "Our culture says that one becomes like what one worships. We respect and worship Ram, Krishna, Shiva. So, in a way, their goodness is also with us by their grace. Those who respect Aurangzeb and Babur will see those qualities in them. People have seen it with their own eyes and will see it in the future too."

#WATCH | On Samajwadi Party leader's statement on Rana Sanga, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "We cannot expect anything from those who glorify Aurangzeb, Babur and consider Jinnah as their idol…" "Only these people who know history glorify Jinnah…This is the same… pic.twitter.com/2AYpWvmpwc— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2025 CM Yogi further stated, "We know the history of those who glorify Jinnah. We remember that in this Uttar Pradesh, we were participating in the program of the campaign for the unity of Jan Nayak Vallabhbhai Patel. We had invited all the people of the country for this. We invited the BJP and all the parties. On one hand, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is the ideal of India's unity, is a symbol of India's unity. We expressed our faith in him, and these people glorified Jinnah. So this is the same category, this is the same breed that worships Babur, Aurangzeb, and Jinnah. So what will be their sentiments towards the country? What will be their sentiments towards India's heritage? What will be their sentiments towards India's great men? This can be seen from this. And these people are opportunists."

Akhilesh Yadav’s Statement on Jinnah In November 2021, the Samajwadi Party chief had stated, “Sardar Patel, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah studied in the same institution and became barristers. They helped in getting (India) independence and never shied away from any struggle.”

What did CM Yogi say about the Kunal Kamra controversy? Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s alleged objectionable remarks against Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have sparked controversy. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reacted sharply to this. He said that freedom of expression does not mean that it should be used to attack anyone. He said that the law should take action against such people who are creating differences in the country.