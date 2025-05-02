Yogi Government Shuts Down 44 More Madrasas Near Nepal Border

Following instructions issued by the state government, joint teams of revenue and police administration are taking action against illegal occupations, unregistered madrasas, and religious structures built on government land in border areas. So far, a total of 82 illegal madrasas have been closed and more than 350 encroachments have been removed.

Strict action in Shravasti: On Thursday, five illegal madrasas were sealed in Shravasti district. A total of 41 madrasas have been acted upon so far. Eight more encroachments were removed within 15 kilometres of the Nepal border. A mosque built on government land in Gram Bhartha, Roshangarh, Pargana and Tehsil Bhinga was also demolished. The administration clarified that no illegal religious construction of any kind will be tolerated on government land.

Notices to eight madrasas in Balrampur: Eight madrasas have been issued notices in Balrampur district. Illegal occupation was removed from three mazars (shrines), and five were issued notices. A total of 16 encroachments were identified, of which action has been completed on three. An Eidgah (prayer ground) has been built at one location, and action is being prepared against it. During inspection, 20 madrasas were found substandard, not teaching the prescribed curriculum. All of these have been closed.

135 illegal constructions demolished in Bahraich so far: Four encroachments each were removed in the Nanpara and Mihinpurwa areas of Bahraich district. A total of 135 illegal constructions have been demolished in this district so far. Five madrasas have already been sealed here. Three out of six people voluntarily removed encroachments, while action is ongoing against the rest.

Campaign also in Siddharthnagar and Pilibhit: A total of 17 illegal encroachments have been acted upon in Siddharthnagar, including three mosques and 14 madrasas. Administrative action is also being taken continuously against illegal constructions in Pilibhit and Maharajganj districts. The government has made it clear that no illegal construction of any kind will be tolerated on government land.

Yogi government’s clear message: This government campaign is not only against illegal madrasas but also against all types of illegal religious constructions and encroachments. Unregistered madrasas are being closed, and bulldozers are being used where government land has been occupied in the name of religious sites.

The state government also says that special vigilance is being exercised in border areas, considering their sensitivity. The government wants to ensure that no activity in these areas endangers national security or social harmony.

Public reaction: Mixed reactions are being seen among the local population regarding this action. Some people are appreciating the government’s initiative, while others are linking it to religious sentiments. But the administration says that this is a completely legal action and no particular religion is being targeted. According to officials, this campaign will continue, and illegal madrasas, mazars, mosques, or other religious constructions will be investigated in all border districts across the state. Special survey and monitoring arrangements are being made for this.