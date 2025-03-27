scriptYogi government’s big decision: no more outsourcing hires through ‘jugaad’ | Yogi government&#39;s big decision: no more outsourcing hires through &#39;jugaad&#39; | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Yogi government’s big decision: no more outsourcing hires through ‘jugaad’

UP News: Yogi government decides to set up Uttar Pradesh Outsourcing Services Corporation for hiring.

LucknowMar 27, 2025 / 11:47 am

Patrika Desk

UP News: Outsourcing recruitments in Uttar Pradesh will no longer be arbitrary. Merit and age limits will be prioritised in recruitments conducted through the Uttar Pradesh Outsourcing Service Corporation. Widowed, divorced, and abandoned women will also receive special priority. This is explicitly provided for in the standards developed by the corporation.

Curbing Arbitrariness and Irregularities

Currently, arbitrariness in outsourcing recruitments is rampant. Departmental officials often prioritise their acquaintances for recruitments, regardless of merit. In many cases, payments are made monthly, showing only nominal appointments on paper. To eliminate these irregularities and exploitation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath decided to establish the Uttar Pradesh Outsourcing Service Corporation.

Standards Set for Transparent Process

Under the new standards set by the corporation, candidates will now be selected based on the following criteria:

– Family income

– Age limit

– Educational qualifications
– Standards set for the post

– Candidate’s area of residence (rural or urban)

According to these standards, candidates from low-income groups and rural areas will be prioritised in the selection list. Furthermore, to bring transparency to the recruitment process, interviews have been completely eliminated.

