Yogi government’s big decision: no more outsourcing hires through ‘jugaad’

Curbing Arbitrariness and Irregularities Currently, arbitrariness in outsourcing recruitments is rampant. Departmental officials often prioritise their acquaintances for recruitments, regardless of merit. In many cases, payments are made monthly, showing only nominal appointments on paper. To eliminate these irregularities and exploitation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath decided to establish the Uttar Pradesh Outsourcing Service Corporation.

Standards Set for Transparent Process Under the new standards set by the corporation, candidates will now be selected based on the following criteria: – Family income – Age limit – Educational qualifications

– Standards set for the post – Candidate’s area of residence (rural or urban) According to these standards, candidates from low-income groups and rural areas will be prioritised in the selection list. Furthermore, to bring transparency to the recruitment process, interviews have been completely eliminated.