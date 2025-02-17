5 Herbal Drinks That May Help with Irregular Periods and PCOS

Women’s Health: 5 Effective Herbal Drinks Cinnamon and Honey Water Cinnamon is known for its medicinal properties. It helps balance the body’s hormonal imbalances, a primary cause of PCOS and irregular periods. Cinnamon possesses anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that aid in regulating periods.

Preparation: Add a quarter teaspoon of cinnamon powder to a glass of warm water and mix in a teaspoon of honey. Drink this water every morning on an empty stomach. Flaxseed Water Flaxseeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and antioxidants that help regulate hormonal imbalances. It also helps reduce PCOS symptoms and aids in regulating periods.

Preparation: Add a teaspoon of flaxseeds to a glass of water and soak it overnight before sleeping. Strain and drink the water the next day. You can consume it both morning and evening. Rose Water and Cardamom Water

Rose water is beneficial for both skin and hormonal imbalances. Cardamom has anti-inflammatory properties and keeps the digestive system healthy. The combination can provide relief from irregular periods and PCOS. Preparation: Add one cardamom pod to a glass of warm water and mix in a teaspoon of rose water. Drink it once a day.

Fenugreek Water Fenugreek contains high amounts of fibre, protein, and iron, which help balance female hormones. It is particularly beneficial for women struggling with PCOS as it regulates blood sugar levels and reduces hormonal imbalances.

Preparation: Soak a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in water overnight and drink it on an empty stomach in the morning. This can regulate periods and improve PCOS symptoms. Tulsi (Holy Basil) Water Tulsi is considered a potent herb in Ayurveda. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties help maintain hormonal balance in the body. It also aids in regulating periods and reducing PCOS symptoms.

Preparation: Boil 4-5 Tulsi leaves in a glass of water. After boiling for a while, strain and drink. It can be taken once or twice a day. Before incorporating these herbal drinks into your routine, ensure you are not allergic to any of the ingredients or experiencing any other related problems.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article aims to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or prescription on their own but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for advice.