script5 Herbal Drinks That May Help with Irregular Periods and PCOS | Latest News | Patrika News
Women Health

5 Herbal Drinks That May Help with Irregular Periods and PCOS

Women’s Health: If you are troubled by irregular periods and PCOS problems, these 5 herbal drinks may benefit you.

BharatFeb 17, 2025 / 12:55 pm

Patrika Desk

Women Health: These 5 herbal drinks can be beneficial in irregular periods and PCOS

Women Health: These 5 herbal drinks can be beneficial in irregular periods and PCOS

Women’s Health: Irregular periods and PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) are considered common health problems among women. These issues can impact hormonal balance and the body’s normal functioning. While many women opt for medication, several natural remedies can also provide relief. Let’s explore some herbal drinks that can help alleviate these problems.

Women’s Health: 5 Effective Herbal Drinks

Cinnamon and Honey Water

Cinnamon is known for its medicinal properties. It helps balance the body’s hormonal imbalances, a primary cause of PCOS and irregular periods. Cinnamon possesses anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that aid in regulating periods.
Preparation: Add a quarter teaspoon of cinnamon powder to a glass of warm water and mix in a teaspoon of honey. Drink this water every morning on an empty stomach.

Flaxseed Water

Flaxseeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and antioxidants that help regulate hormonal imbalances. It also helps reduce PCOS symptoms and aids in regulating periods.
Preparation: Add a teaspoon of flaxseeds to a glass of water and soak it overnight before sleeping. Strain and drink the water the next day. You can consume it both morning and evening.

Rose Water and Cardamom Water
Rose water is beneficial for both skin and hormonal imbalances. Cardamom has anti-inflammatory properties and keeps the digestive system healthy. The combination can provide relief from irregular periods and PCOS.

Preparation: Add one cardamom pod to a glass of warm water and mix in a teaspoon of rose water. Drink it once a day.
Fenugreek Water

Fenugreek contains high amounts of fibre, protein, and iron, which help balance female hormones. It is particularly beneficial for women struggling with PCOS as it regulates blood sugar levels and reduces hormonal imbalances.
Preparation: Soak a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in water overnight and drink it on an empty stomach in the morning. This can regulate periods and improve PCOS symptoms.

Tulsi (Holy Basil) Water

Tulsi is considered a potent herb in Ayurveda. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties help maintain hormonal balance in the body. It also aids in regulating periods and reducing PCOS symptoms.
Preparation: Boil 4-5 Tulsi leaves in a glass of water. After boiling for a while, strain and drink. It can be taken once or twice a day.

Before incorporating these herbal drinks into your routine, ensure you are not allergic to any of the ingredients or experiencing any other related problems.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article aims to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or prescription on their own but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for advice.

News / Health / Women Health / 5 Herbal Drinks That May Help with Irregular Periods and PCOS

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Paper Leak Allegations Denied by Board

National News

CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Paper Leak Allegations Denied by Board

in 5 hours

Cybercriminals' New Scam: Targeting Porn Viewers

Special

Cybercriminals' New Scam: Targeting Porn Viewers

in 15 minutes

Easy Ways to Book IPL 2025 Tickets

Cricket News

Easy Ways to Book IPL 2025 Tickets

in 3 hours

Delhi-NCR Trembles as Early Morning Earthquake Strikes

National News

Delhi-NCR Trembles as Early Morning Earthquake Strikes

58 minutes ago

Latest Women Health

AI Shows Promise in Early Breast Cancer Detection

Women Health

AI Shows Promise in Early Breast Cancer Detection

2 days ago

If one takes these pills after unprotected sex, heart attack and stroke risk may rise

Women Health

If one takes these pills after unprotected sex, heart attack and stroke risk may rise

2 days ago

Delayed Menopause Linked to Reduced Heart Attack Risk

Women Health

Delayed Menopause Linked to Reduced Heart Attack Risk

2 weeks ago

This vitamin deficiency may cause premature ageing in women

Health

This vitamin deficiency may cause premature ageing in women

3 months ago

Trending Health News

Even Strong Bodies Can't Ignore These 4 Heart Attack Warning Signs

स्वास्थ्य

Even Strong Bodies Can't Ignore These 4 Heart Attack Warning Signs

in 4 hours

5 Herbal Drinks That May Help with Irregular Periods and PCOS

महिला स्वास्थ्य

5 Herbal Drinks That May Help with Irregular Periods and PCOS

in 4 hours

MP: Groom suffers heart attack on horseback, dies before reaching stage

स्वास्थ्य

MP: Groom suffers heart attack on horseback, dies before reaching stage

2 days ago

AI Shows Promise in Early Breast Cancer Detection

महिला स्वास्थ्य

AI Shows Promise in Early Breast Cancer Detection

2 days ago

If one takes these pills after unprotected sex, heart attack and stroke risk may rise

महिला स्वास्थ्य

If one takes these pills after unprotected sex, heart attack and stroke risk may rise

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.