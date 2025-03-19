WHO Warns: One in 20 Women at Risk of Breast Cancer; Be Aware of These 5 Symptoms

Breast Cancer Cases Surge: Disproportionate Impact on Low-HDI CountriesThis WHO report reveals that countries with a low Human Development Index (HDI) will be most affected. This study is based on data from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC)’s Global Cancer Observatory, including information from “Cancer Incidence in Five Continents” and the WHO Mortality Database.
Rapid Rise of Breast Cancer in IndiaBreast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide, and India is not immune. In 2022, 2.3 million (23 lakh) new breast cancer cases and 6.7 lakh deaths were recorded globally. However, the disease is spreading at different rates in different countries.
Highest and Lowest Incidence Rates?Highest Breast Cancer Cases: Australia, New Zealand, North America, and Northern Europe. Lowest Breast Cancer Cases: South-Central Asia, Central Africa, and East Africa. Highest Deaths: Melanesia, Polynesia, and West Africa.
Key Symptoms of Breast Cancer– Lump in the breast. – Change in breast size or shape. – Skin dimpling, redness, or scaling.
Several methods are used to diagnose breast cancerSelf-Examination – Women can detect any changes by regularly checking their breasts.
Mammography – This X-ray technique is used to check for breast tumours.
Ultrasound – This technique provides detailed information about any suspicious lumps seen in a mammogram.
MRI Scan – Used for detailed imaging.
Biopsy – In this procedure, a tissue sample is examined under a microscope.
Genetic Testing – Checks for BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations to assess the future risk of cancer.