WHO Warns: One in 20 Women at Risk of Breast Cancer; Be Aware of These 5 Symptoms

Breast Cancer Cases Surge: Disproportionate Impact on Low-HDI Countries This WHO report reveals that countries with a low Human Development Index (HDI) will be most affected. This study is based on data from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC)’s Global Cancer Observatory, including information from “Cancer Incidence in Five Continents” and the WHO Mortality Database.

According to IARC scientist Dr. Joan Kim, “Every minute, four women develop breast cancer, and one woman dies from this disease. These figures are consistently worsening.” Rapid Rise of Breast Cancer in India Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide, and India is not immune. In 2022, 2.3 million (23 lakh) new breast cancer cases and 6.7 lakh deaths were recorded globally. However, the disease is spreading at different rates in different countries.

Highest and Lowest Incidence Rates? Highest Breast Cancer Cases: Australia, New Zealand, North America, and Northern Europe. Lowest Breast Cancer Cases: South-Central Asia, Central Africa, and East Africa. Highest Deaths: Melanesia, Polynesia, and West Africa.

Lowest Deaths: East Africa, Central America, and North America. Key Symptoms of Breast Cancer – Lump in the breast. – Change in breast size or shape. – Skin dimpling, redness, or scaling.

– Nipple changes or bleeding. – Swelling or lump in the armpit (underarm). Several methods are used to diagnose breast cancer Self-Examination – Women can detect any changes by regularly checking their breasts.

Mammography – This X-ray technique is used to check for breast tumours.

Ultrasound – This technique provides detailed information about any suspicious lumps seen in a mammogram.

MRI Scan – Used for detailed imaging.

Biopsy – In this procedure, a tissue sample is examined under a microscope.

Genetic Testing – Checks for BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations to assess the future risk of cancer.

Treatment Breast cancer treatment depends on its stage. These treatment methods are commonly used: Chemotherapy – Drugs are used to kill cancer cells. Radiation Therapy – High-energy radiation is used to destroy cancer cells.

Immunotherapy – Strengthens the body’s immune system to help fight cancer. Surgery – Surgery is performed to remove the tumour. What Increases the Risk of Breast Cancer? Genetic Mutations – Changes in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes increase the risk of cancer.