Women Health

If one takes these pills after unprotected sex, heart attack and stroke risk may rise

A study has found that the use of contraceptive pills after unprotected sex may increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Feb 15, 2025

Patrika Desk

Contraceptive pill side effects: If you use morning-after pills or other hormonal contraceptive pills after unprotected sex, this information may be important for you. A new study has found that hormonal contraceptives may increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Hormonal Contraceptives: 250 Million Women Trust Them, But Are They Safe?

Around 250 million women worldwide use hormonal contraceptives. Previous studies hinted at a possible link between their use and ischaemic stroke and heart attack, but the results were inconsistent.
Contraceptive Pill Side Effects: New Research Reveals a Significant Finding: A strong link between hormonal contraceptives and heart disease!
A new study conducted in Denmark, published in The BMJ, has confirmed this risk. The research found the highest risk associated with estrogen-containing contraceptives, particularly vaginal rings and skin patches.
However, researchers say the overall risk is low, but because these contraceptives are widely used, doctors should consider these potential risks when prescribing them.

Which Contraceptives Are Most Dangerous?

This study reviewed the medical records of over 2 million Danish women aged 15-49 between 1996 and 2021. Women with pre-existing conditions such as blood clots, cancer, liver and kidney disease, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, or mental health issues were excluded from the study.

Which Contraceptives Pose the Highest Risk?

Combined estrogen-progestin pills (the most commonly used pill) –

This can double the risk of ischaemic stroke and heart attack.
One in 4,760 women faces a risk of stroke, and one in 10,000 faces a risk of heart attack.

Progestin-only contraceptives (pills and implants) –

Slightly increased risk, but lower than combined pills.

Other combined contraceptives besides pills (vaginal ring and patch) –

Vaginal ring: Increased risk of ischaemic stroke by 2.4 times and heart attack by 3.8 times.
Skin patch: Increased risk of ischaemic stroke by 3.4 times.

What is the Safest Option? Safe contraceptive methods

Safe contraceptive methods
Safe contraceptive methods: The copper T is considered the safest for heart health.
According to the study, the progestin-only intrauterine system (IUS) or contraceptive copper T was considered the safest for heart health. No significant increased risk of stroke or heart attack was observed with its use.

Does Long-Term Use Increase Risk?

Researchers found that the duration of contraceptive use (how many years it was used) did not significantly impact the risk.

Is This Study the Final Conclusion?

This is an observational study, meaning it cannot directly conclude that hormonal contraceptives cause heart attacks and strokes. However, the study’s findings are significant enough that doctors should discuss the potential effects before prescribing contraceptives.

Expert Opinion

According to Therese Johansson of the Swedish Institute of Technology, these diseases are rare, especially in young women. However, since approximately 248 million women worldwide use hormonal contraceptives daily, this risk could be significant for them.

What to Do?

If you are using hormonal contraceptives, consult your doctor and consider lower-risk alternatives. Be aware of your heart health and understand the potential effects before choosing a contraceptive!

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medication or treatment.

