Delayed Menopause Linked to Reduced Heart Attack Risk

A new study on menopause may have significant implications for women’s heart health. The research found that women experiencing delayed menopause tend to have healthier blood vessels, leading to a reduced risk of heart disease.

BharatFeb 06, 2025 / 02:00 pm

Patrika Desk

Delayed Menopause May Lower Heart Disease Risk: Research on menopause in women has revealed a significant finding. Women who experience menopause later in life have healthier blood vessels and a lower risk of heart disease. According to a study published in the American Heart Association’s journal, Circulation Research, women have a lower risk of heart attacks and strokes than men for most of their lives. After menopause, their risk becomes higher than that of men.

Research Findings: Menopause and Heart Disease

Research by scientists at the University of Colorado Boulder, USA, indicates that women who reach menopause at age 55 or later have a significantly lower risk of heart attacks and strokes. Lead researcher Sana Darwish explained that the study showed the physiological benefits of delayed menopause.
For the first time globally, an attempt was made to understand the causes of menopause. The research could help develop new treatments and dietary recommendations to reduce the risk of heart disease in women.

Benefits of Late Menopause

Improved Cardiovascular Health – Blood vessels remain healthier, leading to better blood circulation.

Reduced Stroke Risk – Women experiencing later menopause have a lower probability of suffering a stroke.
Increased Longevity – Protection against heart disease increases the likelihood of a longer lifespan.

Research Methodology

Researchers studied the blood vessel health of 92 women. They assessed how much their main blood vessels dilated in response to blood flow. The results showed that the blood vessel function of women who had experienced menopause was significantly worse than that of women who had not yet reached menopause.
Scientists noted that blood vessel health deteriorates rapidly after menopause. In women with delayed menopause, blood vessel function deteriorated by only 24%, while in women experiencing menopause at the usual age, this decline was 51%. This difference persisted even five years after menopause. Blood vessels in women with delayed menopause were 44% healthier than those in women with normal-age menopause.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medication or treatment.

