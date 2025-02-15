AI Shows Promise in Early Breast Cancer Detection

Breast Cancer: How the Test Was Conducted The study’s report on breast cancer detection was published in The Lancet. It detailed that each woman was given a score between 1 and 10. Women scoring between 1 and 7 were considered to have a low risk of breast cancer, those scoring 8 or 9 a moderate risk, and those scoring 10 the highest risk. Women scoring up to 9 were examined by one radiologist, while those scoring 10 were examined by two radiologists.

Researchers found that AI-assisted screening detected 6.4 cases of breast cancer per thousand women, compared to only 5 cases detected using standard methods. AI screening was also more effective in identifying malignant cancers, detecting 270 cases compared to 217 in standard screening. The research also showed that AI can help detect most cancer cases in their early stages.

A Useful Technology for India This technology could prove highly beneficial for India, given the high incidence of breast cancer here. Breast cancer accounts for 26.6% of all cancer cases in India. Many parts of the country also face a shortage of trained radiologists. Furthermore, this technology can help address inconsistencies in treatment arising from varying levels of experience among doctors in different hospitals.

The average age of onset for breast cancer is lower in India compared to Western countries. While the average age in Western countries is around 50, it’s between 40 and 50 in India. The report notes that mammography is most effective for women over 50 due to breast tissue composition. Detecting breast cancer in younger women is therefore a significant challenge. India sees a higher proportion of malignant breast cancer cases. Consistent reporting helps.

Each hospital creates cancer reports differently, leading to difficulties. The new technology will lead to a uniform reporting system everywhere. This will assist all doctors, experienced and new, in identifying the disease and standardise their approach. However, creating an Indian database to train the model is a major challenge, as the patterns and symptoms of breast cancer in India differ from those in Western countries.