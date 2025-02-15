scriptAI Shows Promise in Early Breast Cancer Detection | Latest News | Patrika News
Women Health

AI Shows Promise in Early Breast Cancer Detection

AI in breast cancer detection: A major study in Sweden has offered a promising development for women. Research has found that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help detect breast cancer at an early stage.

BharatFeb 15, 2025 / 03:23 pm

Patrika Desk

Early Detection of Breast Cancer Possible Reveals Sweden Study

Early Detection of Breast Cancer Possible Reveals Sweden Study

Breast cancer early detection AI: Reassuring news for women. Artificial intelligence (AI) can now play a significant role in early detection of breast cancer and its aggressive forms. A study conducted in Sweden on nearly 100,000 women aged 40 to 74 revealed that AI assistance proved effective for radiologists in detecting breast cancer.

Breast Cancer: How the Test Was Conducted

The study’s report on breast cancer detection was published in The Lancet. It detailed that each woman was given a score between 1 and 10. Women scoring between 1 and 7 were considered to have a low risk of breast cancer, those scoring 8 or 9 a moderate risk, and those scoring 10 the highest risk. Women scoring up to 9 were examined by one radiologist, while those scoring 10 were examined by two radiologists.
Researchers found that AI-assisted screening detected 6.4 cases of breast cancer per thousand women, compared to only 5 cases detected using standard methods. AI screening was also more effective in identifying malignant cancers, detecting 270 cases compared to 217 in standard screening. The research also showed that AI can help detect most cancer cases in their early stages.

A Useful Technology for India

This technology could prove highly beneficial for India, given the high incidence of breast cancer here. Breast cancer accounts for 26.6% of all cancer cases in India. Many parts of the country also face a shortage of trained radiologists. Furthermore, this technology can help address inconsistencies in treatment arising from varying levels of experience among doctors in different hospitals.
The average age of onset for breast cancer is lower in India compared to Western countries. While the average age in Western countries is around 50, it’s between 40 and 50 in India. The report notes that mammography is most effective for women over 50 due to breast tissue composition. Detecting breast cancer in younger women is therefore a significant challenge. India sees a higher proportion of malignant breast cancer cases. Consistent reporting helps.
Each hospital creates cancer reports differently, leading to difficulties. The new technology will lead to a uniform reporting system everywhere. This will assist all doctors, experienced and new, in identifying the disease and standardise their approach. However, creating an Indian database to train the model is a major challenge, as the patterns and symptoms of breast cancer in India differ from those in Western countries.

News / Health / Women Health / AI Shows Promise in Early Breast Cancer Detection

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

3.4 Million Rajasthan Ration Cards Blocked, Beneficiaries Denied Wheat Under Food Security Scheme

National News

3.4 Million Rajasthan Ration Cards Blocked, Beneficiaries Denied Wheat Under Food Security Scheme

in 17 minutes

Prayagraj Accident: 10 Pilgrims Killed in Head-on Collision

UP News

Prayagraj Accident: 10 Pilgrims Killed in Head-on Collision

2 hours ago

CBSE Board Exams 2025 Begin Today

Education News

CBSE Board Exams 2025 Begin Today

3 hours ago

Anganwadi jobs: MA/BTech degree holders in line too, 15,000 applications for 362 posts

Jobs

Anganwadi jobs: MA/BTech degree holders in line too, 15,000 applications for 362 posts

in 1 hour

Latest Women Health

If one takes these pills after unprotected sex, heart attack and stroke risk may rise

Women Health

If one takes these pills after unprotected sex, heart attack and stroke risk may rise

in 3 hours

Delayed Menopause Linked to Reduced Heart Attack Risk

Women Health

Delayed Menopause Linked to Reduced Heart Attack Risk

1 week ago

This vitamin deficiency may cause premature ageing in women

Health

This vitamin deficiency may cause premature ageing in women

3 months ago

Breast Size and Cancer: Is There a Connection Between Large Breasts and Breast Cancer—Truth or Myth?

Health

Breast Size and Cancer: Is There a Connection Between Large Breasts and Breast Cancer—Truth or Myth?

4 months ago

Trending Health News

AI Shows Promise in Early Breast Cancer Detection

महिला स्वास्थ्य

AI Shows Promise in Early Breast Cancer Detection

in 3 hours

If one takes these pills after unprotected sex, heart attack and stroke risk may rise

महिला स्वास्थ्य

If one takes these pills after unprotected sex, heart attack and stroke risk may rise

in 3 hours

Eating from Plastic Containers Increases Heart Failure Risk

स्वास्थ्य

Eating from Plastic Containers Increases Heart Failure Risk

in 3 hours

Black Coffee: Melts Belly Fat and More

घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार

Black Coffee: Melts Belly Fat and More

2 days ago

Early Identification May Reduce Heart Attack Risk

स्वास्थ्य

Early Identification May Reduce Heart Attack Risk

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.