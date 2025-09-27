10 Lakh Year Old Human Skull Found in China, Big Secret Revealed

This research challenges the traditional belief that the divergence between humans, Neanderthals, and Denisovans occurred only 500,000 to 700,000 years ago. Scientists state that if this conclusion is accurate, the timeline of human origins would be pushed back by approximately 400,000 years. Researchers believe that the common ancestor of these three groups was likely Homo erectus. This research has been published in the journal Science and is considered a major advancement in solving the puzzles of the middle period of human evolution.