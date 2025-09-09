11 Killed in Afghanistan Road Accident, Including Seven from One Family

Over 100 people have lost their lives in road accidents in Afghanistan in recent weeks. The most devastating incident occurred in August in western Herat province, where 79 passengers perished. On 27 August, a bus overturned west of the capital Kabul, resulting in a major accident with 25 fatalities and 27 injuries. Abdul Matin Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior Affairs, stated that this accident, on the highway connecting Kandahar and Kabul in the Arghandab area, was caused by reckless driving.