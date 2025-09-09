Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

11 Killed in Afghanistan Road Accident, Including Seven from One Family

Eleven people were killed and one injured in a road accident in Badakhshan province, northern Afghanistan. Seven of the deceased were from the same family.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 09, 2025

News has emerged of a horrific road accident in Afghanistan, resulting in the immediate deaths of 11 people, including seven members of a single family. The accident occurred in Badakhshan province, northern Afghanistan, with one individual still injured. A local police official, speaking on Tuesday, attributed the accident to a vehicle plunging into a ravine. The incident, which took place on Monday afternoon in Darayem district, is blamed on driver negligence.

Twelve Passengers in a Five-Seater Vehicle

The driver violated traffic regulations by carrying 12 passengers in a vehicle designed for only five. District police chief Sayed Mir Khangar confirmed the deaths of seven members of the same family in this accident. Earlier on Monday morning, a collision between a car and a bus in eastern Ghazni province resulted in another serious accident, claiming six lives and leaving one person injured.

Over 100 Deaths in Road Accidents in Recent Weeks

Over 100 people have lost their lives in road accidents in Afghanistan in recent weeks. The most devastating incident occurred in August in western Herat province, where 79 passengers perished. On 27 August, a bus overturned west of the capital Kabul, resulting in a major accident with 25 fatalities and 27 injuries. Abdul Matin Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior Affairs, stated that this accident, on the highway connecting Kandahar and Kabul in the Arghandab area, was caused by reckless driving.

Vehicle Veered Off Road and Overturned

Similarly, on 24 August, a road accident in Badakhshan province, northern Afghanistan, killed three passengers and injured four others. According to provincial police, the incident occurred when a vehicle veered off the road and overturned. A child and a woman died at the scene, while four others sustained serious injuries.

Published on:

09 Sept 2025 04:52 pm

