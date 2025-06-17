script110 Indian Students Reach Armenia via Land Route from Iran, to Fly to Delhi | Latest News | Patrika News
World

110 Indian Students Reach Armenia via Land Route from Iran, to Fly to Delhi

The first batch of Indian students from Tehran has arrived in Armenia. 110 Indian students entered Armenia via land route. They will depart for Delhi by air on Wednesday.

Jun 17, 2025 / 03:30 pm

Patrika Desk

Following a military clash between Israel and Iran, the first group of Indian students from Tehran has arrived in Armenia. 110 Indian students entered Armenia by land. They will depart for Delhi by air tomorrow, Wednesday. The Indian government is working to evacuate Indian citizens residing there due to the escalating military conflict between Iran and Israel.

Helpline Number Issued

Earlier, the Indian embassy in Tehran had appealed to Indian citizens to vacate the area. The Indian embassy in Tehran has also established an emergency helpline: +989010144557, +989128109115, +989128109109.

Fifth Day of Military Clashes

This is the fifth day of the ongoing military conflict between Israel and Iran. The military clashes have resulted in the deaths of over 230 people in Iran, while the death toll in Israel has reached 24. Hundreds have been injured in both countries. Both Israel and Iran are attacking each other’s military, strategic, and economic installations.

China and America Urge Immediate Evacuation of Tehran

The United States and China have urged citizens to leave Tehran immediately. The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has warned people in Tehran via social media. They have instructed those living near military bases to vacate the area immediately.

Iranian Military Official Targeted by Israel

Today, Iranian military official Al Shadmani was killed in a targeted killing. Israel stated that it killed Iran’s wartime Chief of Staff and senior commander Major General Ali Shadmani today. According to the Israeli army, Shadmani was the commander of the Iranian armed forces’ emergency command and Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters. He led the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iranian army.

