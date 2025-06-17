110 Indian Students Reach Armenia via Land Route from Iran, to Fly to Delhi

Helpline Number Issued Earlier, the Indian embassy in Tehran had appealed to Indian citizens to vacate the area. The Indian embassy in Tehran has also established an emergency helpline: +989010144557, +989128109115, +989128109109. Fifth Day of Military Clashes This is the fifth day of the ongoing military conflict between Israel and Iran. The military clashes have resulted in the deaths of over 230 people in Iran, while the death toll in Israel has reached 24. Hundreds have been injured in both countries. Both Israel and Iran are attacking each other’s military, strategic, and economic installations.

China and America Urge Immediate Evacuation of Tehran The United States and China have urged citizens to leave Tehran immediately. The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has warned people in Tehran via social media. They have instructed those living near military bases to vacate the area immediately.