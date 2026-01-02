Iran's Dangerous Plan Stuns Europe and America as Arms Deals Move to Cryptocurrency

In fact, due to economic and trade sanctions imposed by the United States and European countries, Iran is now considering the possibility of accepting payments through cryptocurrency in foreign arms deals. The Financial Times reported in its article that Iran's Defence Ministry's export centre, 'Mindex', has clarified on its official website that it is ready to offer payment facilities in 'digital currency' (cryptocurrency), as well as barter or in Iranian Rial, for deals involving advanced weapon systems. FT states that Iran is doing all this to reduce the impact of economic sanctions by distancing itself from the dollar-dominated global financial system.