Iran's Dangerous Plan Stuns Europe and America as Arms Deals Move to Cryptocurrency

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Photo: Patrika
Anti-government protests are taking place in Iran. Inflation is at its peak. Young people are chanting slogans against the Islamic regime and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the streets. On the other hand, a plan by the Iranian regime has been revealed. This revelation has shocked America and Europe.
In fact, due to economic and trade sanctions imposed by the United States and European countries, Iran is now considering the possibility of accepting payments through cryptocurrency in foreign arms deals. The Financial Times reported in its article that Iran's Defence Ministry's export centre, 'Mindex', has clarified on its official website that it is ready to offer payment facilities in 'digital currency' (cryptocurrency), as well as barter or in Iranian Rial, for deals involving advanced weapon systems. FT states that Iran is doing all this to reduce the impact of economic sanctions by distancing itself from the dollar-dominated global financial system.
According to media reports, the Iranian Ministry of Defence is preparing to sell Emad ballistic missiles, Shahed drones, Shahid Soleimani-class warships, and short-range air defence systems through cryptocurrency. The Iranian Ministry of Defence states that they has decades of experience in dealing with economic and trade sanctions from the US and Western countries. If any country enters into a defence deal with them on new terms, it will not be difficult for them to ensure timely delivery.
Strategic affairs experts have said that the use of cryptocurrency could help Iran facilitate trade with BRICS nations and other allies. The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said that 'digital currency' can open new avenues of trade for independent nations. Responding to Ghalibaf's statement, strategic affairs experts said that US and European sanctions are considered most effective precisely because of the central role of the dollar in the global banking system. Tracking and blocking transactions in cryptocurrency is a very difficult task.
