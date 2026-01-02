US Congressman Suhas Subramanyam Expresses Concern Over Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Cites Trump's Influence

US President Donald Trump and violence in Bangladesh. (Photo: ANI)
Indian American Congressman Suhas Subramanyam has expressed concern over the deteriorating situation of Hindus in Bangladesh. He stated that Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh are facing targeted violence, and the Yunus government in Dhaka has not taken adequate steps to ensure their safety.
In an interview, Subramanyam said, "From an American perspective, we want to ensure that people coming to Bangladesh do not face any kind of violence or retribution because of their caste, background, or religion."
He added, "We have seen that there have been several attacks on Hindus in particular in Bangladesh. These attacks are not just isolated incidents but have become a major pattern since the current government came to power," said the Democratic congressman from Virginia.
The Indian American congressman stated, "We are concerned that the government is not taking adequate steps to protect minorities in Bangladesh." He further added that America needs to assess how Dhaka intends to respond to this.
Subramanyam mentioned that the violence includes attacks on religious sites, businesses, and individuals. "We have seen attacks and damage to Hindu and other religious monuments and sites. We have seen attacks and damage to businesses owned by Hindus and other religious minorities," he said.
Subramanyam stated, "We are witnessing attacks and killings of people in many cases in Bangladesh." While acknowledging that political transitions can be volatile, Subramanyam said the scale and persistence of the violence are concerning.
"We understand that sometimes there are changes in governments and regimes, and when it is not a democratic process, there is often a lot of violence," he said. "But in this case, it has been happening since this government came to power."
Subramanyam mentioned that members of the Bangladeshi American community in the US are quite concerned. "I have many Bangladeshi American constituents who are Hindu, Muslim, and of other faiths, and they are worried about what is happening in Bangladesh," Subramanyam said.
He added that their families are there, and they want us to try and figure out how we can ensure the safety of minorities there going forward.
The congressman stated that the US must continue to condemn violence and hate crimes, even as it considers potential diplomatic steps. "We will continue to consider some of our options in the US to ensure that people are kept safe there, regardless of their background, religion, or race," he said.
When asked if the US could pressure Dhaka on this issue, Subramanyam said that such efforts would require bipartisan cooperation.
He further added that Trump still has significant diplomatic leverage. "The Trump administration has significant diplomatic power right now to put pressure on Bangladesh. We will see what they do as well. If they wish, they can stop such violence against Hindus in Bangladesh," the congressman said.
With elections approaching in Bangladesh, Subramanyam expressed concern about whether minorities would be able to participate freely.
"We would like to see a free and fair election where every citizen's voice is heard. Given what has happened in the past few years, we are concerned about the election process," he said.
He stated that the US ultimately wants to work with any legally elected government. Subramanyam also warned that growing anti-American sentiment and violence could harm bilateral relations.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending
Bangladesh Violence