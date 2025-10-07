12 More Bodies Pulled from Indonesian School Building Rubble, Death Toll Reaches 61

According to the National Disaster Management Agency, the rescue team recovered 12 bodies and at least seven body parts from the debris on Monday. The rescue team is still searching for two students who have not yet been found. However, there is no possibility of them being alive. Officials stated that most of the bodies were in such a condition that identification was difficult. In such a situation, the families of the deceased, grieving the loss of their children, provided DNA samples for identification, which are being used to identify the bodies. According to officials, as of Monday, 17 bodies had been identified and handed over to their families.