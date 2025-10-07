Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Jaipur SMS Fire

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

12 More Bodies Pulled from Indonesian School Building Rubble, Death Toll Reaches 61

An unfinished school building collapsed in Indonesia on September 29. On Monday, the rescue team recovered 12 more bodies from the debris of the building, bringing the death toll in the accident to 61.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 07, 2025

Indonesian school building collapse

Indonesian School (Image: Washington Post)

The death toll in the Indonesian school building collapse has risen to 61. Recently, an under-construction building of an Islamic school in the city of Sidoarjo on the island of Java collapsed. Dozens of students and teachers were trapped under the debris in this incident. A rescue operation has been underway since the incident. Meanwhile, on Monday, rescuers recovered 12 more bodies and seven body parts from the debris, bringing the death toll to 61.

Construction was underway unauthorisedly in a 100-year-old madrasa

This madrasa, named Al Khozinni, is about 100 years old. The building of this madrasa collapsed during the afternoon prayer on September 29. Hundreds of students were trapped inside. Most of these students were boys aged between 12 and 19 years. According to information, unauthorised expansion or construction work was being carried out in this building, which led to this accident.

Life signs from the debris stopped after three days of the incident

All students present in the madrasa were victims of this accident, while one student escaped by chance. In addition, 99 students sustained serious injuries, and an unknown number of students were buried under the debris. Four students suffered severe injuries, and multiple limbs were broken. Three days after the accident, when life signs from under the debris stopped, authorities began using heavy excavators to speed up the work.

DNA tests being conducted to identify bodies

According to the National Disaster Management Agency, the rescue team recovered 12 bodies and at least seven body parts from the debris on Monday. The rescue team is still searching for two students who have not yet been found. However, there is no possibility of them being alive. Officials stated that most of the bodies were in such a condition that identification was difficult. In such a situation, the families of the deceased, grieving the loss of their children, provided DNA samples for identification, which are being used to identify the bodies. According to officials, as of Monday, 17 bodies had been identified and handed over to their families.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

07 Oct 2025 01:36 pm

English News / World / 12 More Bodies Pulled from Indonesian School Building Rubble, Death Toll Reaches 61

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Unified Visa for Six Gulf Countries to Launch Soon, Indians to Benefit Most

Gulf countries
World

Tariff Row: Brazil’s Lula Tells Trump ‘Remove 40% Extra Tariff First, Then We’ll Talk Friendship’

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
World

Nobel Prize 2025: Three Scientists Awarded for Discoveries Related to ‘Peripheral Immune Tolerance’

World

Indian-origin motel owner shot dead in Pittsburgh, USA, accused arrested

Pittsburgh Indian murder
America

‘There will be heavy bloodshed if this is not done,’ Trump warns Israel-Hamas, says ‘time is short’

Donald Trump
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.