12 More Bodies Pulled from Indonesian School Building Rubble, Death Toll Reaches 61

Indonesian School (Image: Washington Post)
The death toll in the Indonesian school building collapse has risen to 61. Recently, an under-construction building of an Islamic school in the city of Sidoarjo on the island of Java collapsed. Dozens of students and teachers were trapped under the debris in this incident. A rescue operation has been underway since the incident. Meanwhile, on Monday, rescuers recovered 12 more bodies and seven body parts from the debris, bringing the death toll to 61.
This madrasa, named Al Khozinni, is about 100 years old. The building of this madrasa collapsed during the afternoon prayer on September 29. Hundreds of students were trapped inside. Most of these students were boys aged between 12 and 19 years. According to information, unauthorised expansion or construction work was being carried out in this building, which led to this accident.
All students present in the madrasa were victims of this accident, while one student escaped by chance. In addition, 99 students sustained serious injuries, and an unknown number of students were buried under the debris. Four students suffered severe injuries, and multiple limbs were broken. Three days after the accident, when life signs from under the debris stopped, authorities began using heavy excavators to speed up the work.
According to the National Disaster Management Agency, the rescue team recovered 12 bodies and at least seven body parts from the debris on Monday. The rescue team is still searching for two students who have not yet been found. However, there is no possibility of them being alive. Officials stated that most of the bodies were in such a condition that identification was difficult. In such a situation, the families of the deceased, grieving the loss of their children, provided DNA samples for identification, which are being used to identify the bodies. According to officials, as of Monday, 17 bodies had been identified and handed over to their families.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending