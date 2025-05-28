140,000-Year-Old City Discovered Underwater, Along With Human Skull Fragments

The Submergence of Sundaland’s Lowlands Sundaland, once a vast tropical plain connecting Southeast Asia, was submerged. Rising sea levels, caused by melting glaciers thousands of years ago, increased by over 120 meters, leading to the inundation of Sundaland’s lower-lying areas.

Remains Discovered in 2011, Now Confirmed These fossils and the hidden city were initially discovered by sand miners near Surabaya in 2011 and subsequently handed over to scientists. Scientists have now confirmed the age and species of the remains, marking a significant achievement in palaeontology. Lead researcher, archaeologist Harold Berguis of Leiden University, stated that the remains’ age reflects the great diversity and dynamism of human populations in this region.