World

140,000-Year-Old City Discovered Underwater, Along With Human Skull Fragments

Scientists have discovered something beneath the sea that could unlock many mysteries of ancient human life.

May 28, 2025 / 01:05 pm

Patrika Desk

1.4 lakh years old city found under sea

1.4 lakh years old city found under sea (Representational Photo)

Scientists have made a remarkable discovery beneath the sea between Java and Madura Islands in Indonesia: a 140,000-year-old submerged city. The discovery also includes fragments of a Homo erectus (ancient human) skull. In addition to the human skull fragments, scientists unearthed fossils of 6,000 animals representing 36 species, including Komodo dragons, buffalo, deer, and elephants.

The Submergence of Sundaland’s Lowlands

Sundaland, once a vast tropical plain connecting Southeast Asia, was submerged. Rising sea levels, caused by melting glaciers thousands of years ago, increased by over 120 meters, leading to the inundation of Sundaland’s lower-lying areas.

Remains Discovered in 2011, Now Confirmed

These fossils and the hidden city were initially discovered by sand miners near Surabaya in 2011 and subsequently handed over to scientists. Scientists have now confirmed the age and species of the remains, marking a significant achievement in palaeontology. Lead researcher, archaeologist Harold Berguis of Leiden University, stated that the remains’ age reflects the great diversity and dynamism of human populations in this region.

Dating the Fossils

Determining the age of these fossils was crucial. Scientists used optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) technology on quartz grains to determine when the sediment last saw sunlight. This revealed that the valley sediment and fossils date back approximately 162,000 to 119,000 years ago.

News / World / 140,000-Year-Old City Discovered Underwater, Along With Human Skull Fragments

