USA–Venezuela conflict: Maduro open to cooperation with US

Tensions between the United States of America and Venezuela have significantly escalated. Consequently, the US has attacked several Venezuelan ships involved in drug trafficking, resulting in the deaths of many narco-terrorists. There have also been instances of the US seizing oil tankers off the Venezuelan coast. In light of these developments, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has made a significant decision.
Maduro's concerns have grown due to the increasing tension with the US. Some time ago, US President Donald Trump had threatened him to leave the country. Meanwhile, US military operations continue in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean regions. In this context, Maduro has now decided that he is ready to cooperate with the US.
In a recent interview, Maduro stated that he is prepared to cooperate with the US through dialogue with Trump on issues such as drug trafficking, oil, and other matters. Due to the increasing pressure from the US military, Maduro had to make this decision, and he made it clear that Venezuela is ready to cooperate whenever and on whatever issues the US requires.
Maduro's change in tone could lead to an improvement in US-Venezuela relations. This would not only boost oil exports but also curb drug trafficking, thereby reducing tensions between the two countries and halting US military action against Venezuela.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending